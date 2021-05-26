Cancel
Edgartown, MA

Racial data triggers judge’s hearing

By Rich Saltzberg
Martha's Vineyard Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRacial data collected by the Tisbury Police Department as part of motor vehicle stops has become a flash point in Edgartown District Court, and has thrust a Black Lives Matter activist into an unusual spotlight as he battles criminal charges. Eugene Jemison is facing an OUI charge and several other...

www.mvtimes.com
Edgartown, MA
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Massachusetts Society
