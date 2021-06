The 5 Rivers Woman’s Club recently placed and is now sponsoring a Free Little Pantry at Ware Episcopal Church. Since it was placed on May 15, it has seen much activity both taking and giving. The club also sponsors a Free Little Library at Dutton’s Grocery, Woods Cross Roads. The club will be adding two more libraries in June; one at Ware Episcopal next to the Free Little Pantry and the other in the Bena area. Here, club treasurer Susan Jenkins and president Nancy Dwoyer, from left, pose with the new Free Little Pantry. If you would like to help with either of these projects contact Jenkins at susuandmick@cox.net.