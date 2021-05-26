Cancel
Robotic Automation's Potential to Enhance Productivity, Efficiency and Safety on Construction Sites

By Becky Schultz
In a global survey of 1,900 large and small construction businesses in Europe, the US and China, commissioned by ABB Robotics (ABB), 91% of respondents said they will face a skills crisis over the next 10 years, with 44% indicating they currently struggle to recruit for construction jobs. Although only 55% of construction companies say they currently use robots – compared with 84% in automotive and 79% in manufacturing – a sizable 81% indicated they plan to introduce or increase the use of robotics and automation over the next decade.

