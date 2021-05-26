Lexington Health and Outdoor News – June 2021

Kentucky Children’s Hospital receives gift for new pediatric sleep center. Kentucky Children’s Hospital received a gift of $2 million (from The Tempur Sealy Foundation) to support the creation of a pediatric sleep center. It will be located in UK HealthCare’s Chandler Hospital adjacent to the pediatric sedation and procedure unit. Features of the pediatric sleep center will include four patient care rooms that also serve as exam space for patient appointments by day and sleep labs by night; sleep monitoring equipment calibrated specifically for pediatric patients in each room; and rooms designed to be comfortable and child-friendly with a private bathroom and space for a parent to stay overnight.