See Norwell-native Susan Tedeschi and other performers at the Beach Road Weekend music festival on Martha’s Vineyard, July 23-25. The event celebrates the 350th anniversary of the founding of Tisbury. It includes three shows with up to 2,000 people (down from the normal 9,000) in socially distanced box seating, meaning small roped-off sections that seat four people. The caveat: You or your group must purchase all seats in the box. The band moe. plays two sets on Friday night, while the Grammy Award-winning rock band Tedeschi Trucks performs July 24 and 25 at 6 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Vineyard Haven. All shows end in time for concertgoers to catch the last ferry back to the mainland. Order food and drinks online and enjoy contactless delivery. Tickets start at $55 for moe., $80 for Tedeschi Trucks. www.beachroadweekend.com.