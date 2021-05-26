Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Spicy Egg Salad Recipe That Will Bring The Tasty Kick You've Waited For

By Tara Rylie
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Egg salad, or egg salad sandwiches, are often served up at bridal showers, baby showers, Easter gatherings, and afternoon tea parties. (You know — events with cute little sandwiches and adorable bite-size snacks.) The flavor profiles of these events, and thus the egg salad present at them, is light, delicate, and totally fresh, which we love! There is a time and place for every food and foodie enthusiast. But we here at Mashed couldn't help but wonder what would happen if we put a spin on the classic egg salad recipe by making it spicy, rich, crisp, creamy, and of course, extra delicious.

www.mashed.com
Mashed

Mashed

53K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boiled Egg#Spiciness#Food Drink#Green Juice#Protein Powder#Afternoon Tea#Ryliecakes#Sriracha#Cook Time#Egg Salad Sandwiches#Tasty#Crisp Bacon#Fresh Lemon Juice#Spices#Adorable Bite Size Snacks#Fresh Chives#White Onion#Celery#Minced Garlic#Dijon Mustard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesWinston-Salem Journal

TasteFood: Make-ahead shrimp salad is a nice weekday lunch

This is a perfect do-ahead salad. Easily stored in a container or portioned into separate containers, it makes for a nice weekday lunch. Once the ingredients are prepped, it comes together quickly and doesn’t mind a little refrigerator time. It can pass for lunch or dinner, so make a full portion and enjoy it over a day or two.
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

You Need to Bring Southern Ham Salad to Your Next Picnic

As a lifelong Virginian, I was born and raised on hams of every kind! Whether they’re smoked Smithfield hams or cured country hams, our state takes great pride in producing some of the finest pork products in the world. While baked or glazed hams are always popular for big family meals and holidays, nothing beats an old-fashioned salad on a bed of lettuce or tucked inside a sandwich for an easy, satisfying dish. It’s a great way to use up leftovers, or you can purchase ham specifically for this recipe.
Recipesmashed.com

A Slow Cooker Tex-Mex Meatballs Recipe That'll Be The Talk Of The Potluck

The marriage of Texas and Mexican food is one that goes back centuries to before Europeans made their way to the United States. Before the Lone Star State got its name, its first tribal inhabitants used ingredients from each region to create tasty recipes that paved the way for Tex-Mex food as we know it today. As noted by chef Adán Medrano, the modern combination of cuisine from both regions — Tex-Mex — is distinct from Texas Mexican food and dates back to about 1900 in San Antonio.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Best Pasta Salads You'll Want To Bring To Every Barbecue

Whether it's South African braai or Southern United States barbecue, if a main dish is coming off of a hot grill, then it needs a substantial side dish setup. While there are all kinds of barbecue side dish classics out there to weigh a table down, you'll find nothing but surefire pasta sides here.
Recipeswglr.com

Angie Edge shares a steak salad recipe perfect for summer

Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council joins Mark Koehn on the News 3 Now patio to cook up a hearty steak salad that’s perfect for summer. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Recipesmashed.com

Classic Tuna Salad Recipe With A Twist

A classic tuna salad is a simple, stalwart affair: tuna in a creamy mayo-based dressing studded with onion, pickles, and ... raisins?. No, that's no typo! This classic tuna salad recipe with a twist will have you convinced that raisins were always meant to be part of the party from the moment that you take your first bite.
Recipesepcan.com

Asparagus is perfect for spring recipes

Nothing says spring like a beautiful bunch of crisp asparagus. While asparagus is available year-round, it's much better when purchased locally. Asparagus is easy to select and prepare and comes in a variety of vibrant colors, including green, violet, purple and white. It also grows wild and is commercially available fresh, frozen and canned. The stalks range in size from colossal to small. Various types and colors of asparagus can be used without any noticeable difference in the taste, so mix and match colors and sizes for visual interest.
Recipesmashed.com

Copycat Chick-Fil-A Spicy Deluxe Sandwich Recipe

People love Chick-fil-A's Spicy Deluxe Sandwich recipe so much, and it's clear as to why. It's a spicy, crispy, juicy bit of perfection on a soft bun. What's not to love about that? That's why we thought it would be fun (and seriously yummy) to develop a delicious copycat recipe so you can whip up the famous spicy chicken sandwich whenever you'd like to, right in your own kitchen.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Rachael Ray Says To Slice Your Vegetables This Way For Perfect Baked Eggplant

If there's one thing celebrity chef and talk show host Rachael Ray knows a thing or two about, it is Italian cooking. Her lifelong passion for the cuisine is attributed to her Sicilian grandfather (via NPR). So when it comes to a traditional Italian dish such as eggplant parmesan, it makes sense that Ray wouldn't go for American-style — breaded and fried — and opts instead for a baked version. "It's healthier and easier, and a whole lot quicker, if you roast the eggplant and layer with tomato sauce, mozzarella, and parm," Ray said on the "Rachael Ray" show website.
Recipesjacksonprogress-argus.com

EASY RECIPE: Sweet and Spicy Smoked Bacon

Heat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and place a wire cooling rack on top. Arrange the bacon on the prepared baking sheet. Sprinkle brown sugar up and down each slice of bacon. Repeat the process with the black pepper and the cayenne. Bake...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Why You Should Mix Coffee Into Your Chocolate Cake Or Brownie Batter

When it comes to pairing particular flavors with chocolate, nothing makes as much sense as coffee. This ubiquitous match-up feels as natural as peanut butter and jelly, and always works thanks to a ton of shared fruity flavor notes as well as a slight bitterness in each (via Coffee Friend). While you can generally pair these two at whim, matched to your taste preference, there are a few deciding factors that can influence the marriage of these tastes according to the article.
RecipesWashington Post

7 spicy recipes that bring the heat, including breakfasts, cocktails and desserts

Lately, all I want is spicy food. The chili crisp in my fridge, bought only a little while ago, is shockingly low for how long we’ve had it. I’ve got another jar of a different variety on the way. A nearby takeout spot has a hot sauce so spicy and delicious, I want to email them and ask if they’ll sell me a pint-size container.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Copycat Wendy's Spicy Jalapeño Popper Sandwich Recipe

Applewood bacon, a juicy chicken breast, jalapeños, shredded pepper jack cheese, cream cheese, cheddar cheese sauce, and a toasted bun — Wendy's nailed the ingredients for the Spicy Jalapeño Popper Sandwich. And now, you can cook this mouth-watering sandwich in the comfort of your home thanks to this copycat Wendy's Spicy Jalapeño Popper sandwich recipe perfected by chef and recipe developer Angela Latimer of Bake It with Love.
RecipesStanly News & Press

COOKING WITH THE SNAP – Greek Chicken Wraps/Pita Pockets with Tzatziki Sauce

Editor’s Note: Let’s celebrate the past with some of our favorite recipes of our grandparents, parents, aunts and uncles. Email bj.drye@stanlynewspress.com with recipes and a small story about the famous cooks that go with the recipe. Pictures can be included of the cook. Greek Chicken Wraps/Pita Pockets with Tzatziki Sauce.
Recipesthemediterraneandish.com

Pesto Eggs Recipe with Tomatoes and Mozzarella

Pesto eggs are a delicious breakfast trend worth trying! In this recipe sunny-side-up eggs are gently fried in basil pesto and stacked with fresh mozzarella and tomatoes make the perfect breakfast toast! Ditch the bread for a lower-carb option. More tasty variations below!. I am usually pretty late to anything...
Food & DrinksTODAY.com

6 tasty grain salads that won't leave you hungry

Grains are a versatile, tasty and nutritious option to add to your salads this spring and summer. Brown rice, millet and farro, to name a few, can turn an average salad into a full-on, delicious meal. Whole grains are packed with nutrients including protein and fiber and go a long way toward keeping you fuller for longer than just a bowl full of leaves.
Recipespurewow.com

40 Fruit Salad Recipes That Are Actually Exciting

Does the phrase “fruit salad” conjure up memories of underripe banana and overripe blueberries slip-sliding together in a bowl? Us too. But fruit salad doesn’t have to be a confused mélange of out-of-season ingredients or an afterthought to an otherwise delicious menu. Think more “cantaloupe caprese” and less “came from a plastic tub,” and you might never go back to lettuce again. We’re totally kidding, but these 40 fruit salad recipes aren’t messing around.