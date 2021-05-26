Spicy Egg Salad Recipe That Will Bring The Tasty Kick You've Waited For

Egg salad, or egg salad sandwiches, are often served up at bridal showers, baby showers, Easter gatherings, and afternoon tea parties. (You know — events with cute little sandwiches and adorable bite-size snacks.) The flavor profiles of these events, and thus the egg salad present at them, is light, delicate, and totally fresh, which we love! There is a time and place for every food and foodie enthusiast. But we here at Mashed couldn't help but wonder what would happen if we put a spin on the classic egg salad recipe by making it spicy, rich, crisp, creamy, and of course, extra delicious.