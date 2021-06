In the world of today, there have been numerous mind-blowing technology innovations that have helped businesses thrive through challenging times such as the pandemic period. The use of webinars is one such innovation that helps bring business leaders together with their employees, clients, and potential investors. In addition, webinars are widely used by businesses as a marketing strategy to cover a larger geographical area and also share real-time data where clients can inquire about products and services. Also, webinars help distinguish your business from the rest and therefore placing you as an industry leader.