Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Why Once Upon A Time Season 5 Was The Absolute Worst Season In The History Of Television!

By Leora W
TV Fanatic
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor seven years, Disney's Once Upon A Time oscillated between being truly good and original content to being a trainwreck of what-the-hell-was-that?. Once Upon A Time Season 1 had a great hook and kept many people interested through Once Upon A Time Season 3. After that, fans started to taper off.

www.tvfanatic.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Once Upon A Time#History Of Television#Manhattan#Orphans#Coming To Tv#True Love#Watch Tv#Disney Tv#The Underworld#Merida#Milah#Epic#Play#Trainwreck#Tv Fanatic#Lost Souls#Fiction#Revenge#Crazy People#Romance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Disney
Related
TV SeriesT3.com

Netflix should replace The Last Kingdom with a TV adaptation of Sword at Sunset

So, at the end of the incoming fifth series, quality Netflix TV series The Last Kingdom with finally come to an end. It’s a series that has delivered consistently enjoyable television and, thanks to it being adapted from pre-existing novels, has really boasted strong plots and characters, as well as a great sense of historical time and place.
TV SeriesWinston-Salem Journal

Television Q&A: Will 'Call Me Kat' be back for another season?

You have questions. I have some answers. Q: I’m just curious if “Call Me Kat” was picked up for another season? Leslie Jordan was hilarious in the show, and quite honestly, I was surprised how much I enjoyed it!. Answer: The Fox comedy starring Mayim Bialik (Amy on “The Big...
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘In the Heights’ Star Melissa Barrera to Lead Netflix Survival Drama Series ‘Breathe’

Melissa Barrera has been cast in the lead role of the Netflix drama series “Breathe.”. Variety exclusively reported that the series had been ordered at the streamer back in February. Barrera will star as Liv, a razor-sharp Manhattan attorney who finds herself profoundly out of her comfort zone when her small plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness and she must battle for survival.
TV SeriesScreenrant.com

Umbrella Academy: Why The Show’s Changes To Diego Will Make Season 3 Better

In Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, Diego Hargreeves, played by David Castañeda, differs from the character in the original comics — and these changes will actually improve the show's highly anticipated season 3. The cliffhanger ending in The Umbrella Academy season 2 left a lot of questions unanswered for the show's main characters. This allows members of the academy, like Diego, the chance to experience a captivating personal journey.
TV Seriesarcamax.com

Television Q&A: When will 'Animal Kingdom' return with new season?

You have questions. I have some answers. Q: I have been waiting with many other fans for "Animal Kingdom's" fifth and final season. When is it coming back?. A: TNT has set the arrival of the fifth season for July 11. But that’s not the final one: there will be a sixth season to wrap up the series. As for what the fifth holds, here’s a taste from TNT: “Pope (Shawn Hatosy), Craig (Ben Robson), Deran (Jake Weary) and J (Finn Cole) are still dealing with the fallout from the events surrounding Smurf’s death, including family members out for revenge. With their kingdom without a leader, the Cody family’s struggle to maintain their fragile alliance, and to see which of them will come out on top. Meanwhile, they search for more information on Pamela Johnson, whom Smurf made the beneficiary of her estate. And back in 1984, an increasingly volatile 29-year-old Smurf [played by Leila George] is forging her own path raising Pope and Julia and leading the charge on dangerous jobs with new and old friends.”
TV SeriesDecider

No Sitcom Deserves The Vaunted “Netflix Bump” More Than ‘Happy Endings’

There’s good TV, there’s great TV, and then there’s the whirlwind of comedic excellence known as Happy Endings. Airing from 2011 to 2013 on ABC, David Caspe’s single-camera hangout comedy is best known for its immensely talented cast, brilliant writing, and staggering amount of jokes that continuously subverted expectations in both quantity and quality. The series amassed a passionate cult following and despite only lasting for three seasons, Happy Endings continued to find new fans when debuting on Hulu and HBO Max. But Netflix is a whole new ballgame.
TV SeriesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

Netflix Teases First Looks At SANDMAN, UMBRELLA ACADEMY Season 3, And More During GEEKED WEEK

Netflix has shared the first official details on Geeked Week, a five-day virtual fan event that's set to take place from June 7-11. The event will feature major announcements, exclusive teaser and trailer premieres, first looks, behind-the-scenes footage, cast interviews, celebrity games, script table reads, live performances and more, with each day focusing on a different theme.
MinoritiesDen of Geek

Link Tank: Jack Quaid on Lower Decks, Superman, and The Boys Season 3

Jack Quaid has been slowly invading fandoms. His latest feat? Voicing Superman in HBO Max’s upcoming animated series My Adventures With Superman. “Whichever fandom you belong to, there’s a good chance Jack Quaid is involved. After two seasons playing vigilante Hughie Campbell on Amazon’s smash-hit series The Boys, Quaid joined the Star Trek franchise, lending his nervous vocal stylings to the role of Brad Boimler in Paramount+’s animated Lower Decks.“
TV & VideosTV Fanatic

Atypical Final Season Premiere Set at Netflix

One of the best series on Netflix is coming to an end next month. The streamer on Monday confirmed the fourth and final season of Atypical would be made available to stream around the globe. The Peabody Award-nominated dramedy will launch its final run Friday, July 9. 10 half-hour episodes...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Watch Kung Fu Online: Season 1 Episode 8

On Kung Fu Season 1 Episode 8, the Shens were blindsided by all of the big changes. Meanwhile, Althea prepared for her bachelorette party. Unfortunately, not everyone wanted to attend after recent events. Who stepped in to be the life and soul of the event?. Use the video above to...
TV SeriesRoger Ebert

Netflix’s Sweet Tooth is a Tender, Riveting Adventure Story

With source material written before the pandemic and a production that began life pre-COVID as well, Netflix’s brilliant “Sweet Tooth” may not be a direct commentary on what the world has been through in the last year, but the presence of that real-world echo is undeniable. It’s a show about a devastating virus that leads people to distrust one another, go into hiding, allow their fear to drive their decisions, and ultimately form unexpected bonds. It’s about isolation and grief, but it is also very much about the unpredictable connections that can end up defining us. It’s intense, riveting storytelling that recalls the spirit of Amblin almost more than the nostalgia warehouse that is “Stranger Things,” the king of Netflix Originals. It would have been excellent television in any year, but "Sweet Tooth" strikes a different chord in 2021 than anyone could have expected.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 TV Show Rankings on June 2

Netflix's Top 10 list of the most-watched TV shows is the best way to figure out who is watching what. The Netflix Top 10 list of TV shows for Wednesday, June 2 doesn't see much change, but why change when there's so much fresh new blood on the list? Lucifer once again sits atop, followed by Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story in the second spot. Nordic YA series Ragnarok sits in fourth and the launch of the final season of The Kominsky Method spurs that show into fifth. That's four shows less than a week old in the Top 5, which is how it should be. Good job, people! And obviously Cocomelon is right in the middle there at No. 3. Good job, babies!
TV SeriesBHG

Virgin River Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed!

Ladies and gentlemen, it's the news we've all been waiting for. Today, Netflix officially confirmed that season three of Virgin River will premiere on (drumroll please) … Friday, July 9!. The news of a summer premiere date, which comes less than six months after Netflix announced that the popular series...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 9 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Netflix bolsters its lineup of content on an almost daily basis, but it isn’t too often that the streaming service adds a large number of new titles on the same day that are all in-house originals. Today is one of those rare occasions, though, with nine new additions to the library all coming slapped with the company’s branding that won’t be found anywhere else.