The siren song of Silicon Valley has hooked another Washington policymaker — and her hiring offers new clues about Google's health care ambitions. Amy Abernethy is the latest official to trade government acronyms for employment at Alphabet, the umbrella company for Google's ventures, as the tech giant tries to break through in the $3 trillion health sector. Abernethy – who recently stepped down as the Food and Drug Administration's second-in-command – will be announced today as president of clinical research platforms at Verily, the Google spinoff focused on health care innovation, the Health 202 scoops.