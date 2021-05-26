Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Iowa murder suspect blames mystery men for runner's slaying

By Associated Press
Posted by 
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cmq19_0aCFvpJM00

The man on trial for the 2018 abduction and stabbing death of a University of Iowa student is testifying in his own defense, claiming two masked men were responsible for the crime but forced him to take part.

The defense called Cristhian Bahena Rivera to the witness stand at his first-degree murder trial Wednesday morning.

He admitted that his black car was the one seen on surveillance video circling Mollie Tibbetts while she ran in Brooklyn, Iowa on July 18, 2018, that she ended up in its trunk and that he hid her body in a cornfield. But the farmworker laid out a far different narrative about what happened, denying that he was responsible for stabbing her to death.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mollie Tibbetts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mystery Men#University Of Iowa#Murder Mystery#Black Men#Suspect#Man#Iowa Student#Surveillance Video#July#Stand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Posted by
Western Iowa Today

Man suspected of killing Iowa trooper pleads not guilty

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting an Iowa State Patrol trooper during a violent standoff last month has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges in the case. Michael Lang was set to appear in court Monday on charges of first-degree murder, assault on a peace officer and attempted murder for the April 9 killing of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith during a standoff at Lang’s home. Instead, Lang’s attorney filed a written plea. Prosecutors have said Lang opened fire on state troopers during the standoff, killing Smith, and was later in turn shot three times by troopers returning fire. Lang has since been released from the hospital and is expected to recover.
Iowa StateABC7 Chicago

Jury selection begins for man charged in Iowa college student's death

The murder trial of a Mexican farmworker accused of fatally stabbing 20-year-old University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts, who was attacked while out for an evening jog in 2018, began on Monday with jury selection. Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 26, is charged with first-degree murder in the case that garnered national...
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Men charged in Iowa triple homicide seek separate trials

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A judge has ruled that three men charged in the shooting death of three Des Moines teens will be tried together. Emmanuel Totaye Jr., Daishawn Gills and Leontreal Jones had all filed motions seeking separate first-degree murder trials in the January 2020 deaths of brothers Devonte Swanks and Malachi Swanks and a friend, Thayne Wright.