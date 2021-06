Nepal, the landlocked Himalayan country, currently has one of the highest COVID-19 viral reproduction rates in the world. The situation is dire: reports indicate Nepal has a consistently higher number of COVID-19 cases per million than India. By mid-July, new case numbers could reach 800,000, among a population of 30 million, with a predicted death toll of 40,000. Last month, Nepal’s Ministry of Health said: “Since coronavirus cases have spiked beyond the capacity of the health system and hospitals have run out of beds, the situation is unmanageable.” The ministry also said it had no more vaccines. Only two per cent...