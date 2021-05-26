Cancel
Coconino County, AZ

Coconino County, Flagstaff Dropping COVID-19 Mask Mandates

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 15 days ago

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Flagstaff, the most populous city in Coconino County in northern Arizona, and the county itself are dropping masking mandates they implemented last June to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy announced Tuesday that the city's face-covering proclamation that took effect June 20...

