Coconino County, Flagstaff Dropping COVID-19 Mask Mandates

The Coconino and Prescott national forests, along with the City of Flagstaff and Yavapai County, will be moving to Stage Two fire restrictions on Friday at 8 a.m. Officials say due to warmer weather conditions, increased fire dangers and public safety, the time is now to go into the next level of restrictions. The forest has been in Stage One since May 14th. Stage Two restrictions means any fires will be prohibited inside or outside a controlled campground. Smoking will also be prohibited across the forest. Between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m., operating a chainsaw or other equipment powered by a gasoline engine won’t be allowed as well as using an explosive, blasting, welding or operating a torch will be prohibited. Fire restrictions will remain in place until the forest receives adequate precipitation. Violation of the restrictions is punishable by a fine of up to $5,000, six months in jail or both.