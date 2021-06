Jacob Raskob was born about 1819 in Prussia and came to the United States in about 1845. He married a German woman, Margaret, who he had met on the voyage over to America, in 1847. The Raskobs were devout Roman Catholics and they were living in Buffalo in 1850 but by 1856 they are in Lockport, living at 114 Main Street, and Jacob is working as a machinist. In 1863, he is listed as a Saloon Keeper at “cor. Main & Charles.” By 1869, he is a “cigar maker” at 115 East Ave. There are no more directories until 1875, but from other sources it appears the Raskobs were still living on East Avenue near Charles Street. From 1875 to 1899, he is listed: “Jacob Raskob, cigar dealer, 43 East Ave.”