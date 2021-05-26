Cancel
Mcdowell County, NC

Three more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

By From Staff Reports
McDowell News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, the McDowell County Health Department reported three additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The latest report means McDowell now has a total number of 5,148 positive cases. There have been 45,429 tests conducted, 40,260 negative results and 21 tests are pending results. At the time of Wednesday’s report, there were 28 individuals in quarantine, 5,043 out of quarantine and 77 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 5.1%, according to a news release.

mcdowellnews.com
