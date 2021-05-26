Ron Mack and ‘YoYo Artist” son Stoney mean business

Stoney Michelli joins Alta Live on June 16 at 12:30 p.m. Pacific time. Stuzo Clothing was created out of necessity. When Stoney Michelli shopped at department stores, merchandise was split into men’s and women’s sections. “There wasn’t a section for me,” Michelli says. And when she found clothing she liked—a pair of men’s jeans, say—“everything was just so misproportioned.” At five foot two, she had to alter nearly every purchase. “I probably pay double the amount by the time I’m done,” she says. “Also, I felt really uncomfortable in the men’s section, because a lot of guys would be like, ‘What are you doing here?’ ” So Michelli, whose background is in fine arts and graphic design, created her own gender-free clothing line, Stuzo, “where nobody could feel, ‘Oh, well, this is not made for me.’ ” An early success came out of her frustration with people asking her if she was still gay. She emblazoned her response—yup, still gay!—on a T-shirt. It was a hit, and things took off: Stuzo Clothing, based in Los Angeles’s Mid-City neighborhood, has been worn by celebrities including Spike Lee, Lena Waithe, and Ruby Rose.