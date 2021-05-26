Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, KY

Ron Mack and ‘YoYo Artist” son Stoney mean business

aceweekly.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer UK football player Ron Mack grew up in Lexington’s east end before going on to play defensive back at the University of Kentucky. After hanging up his football cleats, he moved to Atlanta to work in commercial banking post-grad and lived there for a decade before returning to Lexington in 2014, when he began researching the area where he grew up. The research helped inspire him to found Legacy Equine Academy. LEA is a non-profit that connects students to the history of African American jockeys. It’s a passion project for Ron and wife Carla, who works in youth services at Edythe J. Hayes. LEA partners with Fayette County Public Schools, and exposes students to opportunities and connections within the equine and agricultural industries.

www.aceweekly.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
Entertainment
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
City
Lexington, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Mean Business#Yoyo Artist#Legacy Equine Academy#African American#Fox#Instagram Followers#Stoney Smiles#Lexington News#Lea Partners#Arts#Atlanta#Ace Magazine#Talents#Game#Hollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Instagram
Related
FitnessBevNET.com

Nutrabolt Names Celebrity Trainer And Athlete Ron “Boss” Everline Chief Fitness & Business Ambassador

Austin, TX – Nutrabolt, a global leader in sports nutrition, today announces Ron “Boss” Everline as the company’s first-ever Chief Fitness and Business Ambassador. Everline will join the company’s senior leadership team where he will play an integral role in making the company’s fastest growing energy brand, C4 Energy, a true household name. His unparalleled business acumen, hustle, and ability to build strong relationships has made C4 Energy the go-to performance energy brand for fitness enthusiasts including the likes of actor, comedian, and producer Kevin Hart as well as top trainers as Kaisa Keranen.
Musicthisis50.com

R&B Artist Ron E Drops New Single “Only You”

Finding an early love for music in playing the drums, Ron E has been obsessed with making music for as long as he can remember. His early love for the drums turned into a passion for singing when he began to perform for the choir at his school and his church. From there, he started a group called “Exit21” with his brother and close friends, where they would tour the US as well as overseas. Now with years of experience under his belt and a solo career that began in 2019, Ron E is ready to make a push in the world of music.
Princeton, KYPrinceton Times Leader

Blacksmith artist perseveres after fire, rebuilds business

On Christmas Day last year, a fire burned Michael Evan Young’s shop on South Darby Street. Three months later, he returned to rebuild his business, Young’s Wrought Iron. With the help of Danny Mitchell, Dave Brightwell, his grandfather, and Falder’s Farm, Home and Industry Supply, Young had acquired the expertise and support before and during his reconstruction phase to return to a clean slate, prime for redemption.
Ogden, UTStandard-Examiner

New pottery business the next artistic venture for photographer Bradley Trammel

Artist and photographer Bradley Trammel, of Bradley Trammel Photography, returned to an old hobby — pottery — during the COVID-19 shutdown and a new business was born. “Within hours of picking it back up and making the decision to pivot,” Trammel said, “kilns, clay, wheels and the making for glazes fell into our lap. Literally hours.”
Beauty & Fashionaltaonline.com

Trailblazer: Stoney Michelli

Stoney Michelli joins Alta Live on June 16 at 12:30 p.m. Pacific time. Stuzo Clothing was created out of necessity. When Stoney Michelli shopped at department stores, merchandise was split into men’s and women’s sections. “There wasn’t a section for me,” Michelli says. And when she found clothing she liked—a pair of men’s jeans, say—“everything was just so misproportioned.” At five foot two, she had to alter nearly every purchase. “I probably pay double the amount by the time I’m done,” she says. “Also, I felt really uncomfortable in the men’s section, because a lot of guys would be like, ‘What are you doing here?’ ” So Michelli, whose background is in fine arts and graphic design, created her own gender-free clothing line, Stuzo, “where nobody could feel, ‘Oh, well, this is not made for me.’ ” An early success came out of her frustration with people asking her if she was still gay. She emblazoned her response—yup, still gay!—on a T-shirt. It was a hit, and things took off: Stuzo Clothing, based in Los Angeles’s Mid-City neighborhood, has been worn by celebrities including Spike Lee, Lena Waithe, and Ruby Rose.
Musicopenthenews.com

Independent Artist Ron E Is Defying The Odds

For Ron E, his drum set was his first love. He used to devote a lot of his free time to practicing and improving his talents, but he decided to give singing a try one day. He gradually grew increasingly active with his church’s choir, where he would get a lot of vocal experience. He’s developed skills that have helped him and his band “Exit21” succeed over the years, and now he’s using those same abilities in his solo career.
Auburn, ALthebamabuzz.com

5 local makers to follow & support in Auburn

There are so many talented and unique artisans in Auburn, Alabama. From items you can wear and hold to things you can burn and eat- these artists really caught our eye with their craft. We have highlighted 5 talented local makers in the area to support and follow (in no particular order)!
nashvillelifestyles.com

Stoney Clover Lane Brings Custom Designs to Nashville

When Kendall and Libby Glazer co-founded Stoney Clover Lane back in 2009, the sisters- turned-business partners set out to reimagine everyday organization by creating a line of lifestyle and travel accessories with a sense of colorful personality to spark self-expression. Their candy- colored classics and personalized patches have achieved enormous...
TennisPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Jogger Found a Brand New Tennis Ball at the Park

A man was out jogging one day when he discovered an abandoned tennis ball and decided to shove it in his pants. A woman driving by mistook the ball for something else!. One morning, a man went out jogging in the park and came across a brand new tennis ball that hadn’t been used. Thinking he’d like to take up tennis, the man picked it up and put it in the pocket of his shorts.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Binky Felstead shares sweet meaning behind newborn son Wulfric's name

Binky Felstead has revealed her newborn son's full name, Wulfric Alexander Fredrik Darnton, and what inspired the sweet moniker. Binky Felstead has revealed the meaning by her newborn son's unique name. The 'Made In Chelsea' star and her fiance Max Darnton announced on Sunday (06.06.21) that they had become parents...
EntertainmentPosted by
97.9 The Beat

Boosie’s Girlfriend Breaks Her Silence

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’. It sounds like the Louisiana legend Boosie Boo lady friend (Rajel) has broken her silence from all the criticism thrown her way. Is jealously the main issue with all the internet traction that is coming their way.