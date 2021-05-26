Ron Mack and ‘YoYo Artist” son Stoney mean business
Former UK football player Ron Mack grew up in Lexington’s east end before going on to play defensive back at the University of Kentucky. After hanging up his football cleats, he moved to Atlanta to work in commercial banking post-grad and lived there for a decade before returning to Lexington in 2014, when he began researching the area where he grew up. The research helped inspire him to found Legacy Equine Academy. LEA is a non-profit that connects students to the history of African American jockeys. It’s a passion project for Ron and wife Carla, who works in youth services at Edythe J. Hayes. LEA partners with Fayette County Public Schools, and exposes students to opportunities and connections within the equine and agricultural industries.www.aceweekly.com