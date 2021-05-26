Costco Copycat Recipes You'll Wish You Knew Sooner
Costco is undoubtedly one of the world's most popular sources for shopping in bulk (and scouting out the sample tables for a quick and tidy mini-lunch), but what about when it comes to the food the retailer makes itself? Turns out, they've got it made. Pity the fool who hasn't visited their food court to grab a hot dog or slice of pizza, come home with a box of massive muffins, or any of the dishes from their butcher's hot section — they simply haven't lived.www.mashed.com