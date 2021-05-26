Costco Copycat Recipes You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

When you find a soup you love, you want to hang on to it forever, and never let it go. Well, would you believe us if we told you that you can make Panera Bread's famous tomato soup right in your own kitchen? It tastes exactly the real deal and will even save you a drive and a little bit of cash. We're not joking — this copycat Panera tomato soup recipe is next-level good, and you can serve it in the winter, spring, summer, or fall. Recipe developer and owner of YouCare-SelfCare Miriam Hahn is the mastermind behind this recipe, and we can't thank her enough for letting us bring a little taste of Panera into our own homes.