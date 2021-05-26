Endangered Species Listing for the Lesser Prairie-Chicken “is the right call”

Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. SANTA FE, N.M. – The US Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) announced today that it is proposing to extend protection under the Endangered Species Act to the Lesser Prairie-Chicken. The FWS also announced it will split management of the populations between the northern and southern parts of its range, which includes portions of five states (Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Colorado and New Mexico). The endangered listing will only apply to the population in the bird’s southern range, which includes New Mexico and Texas, while the Northern population will be listed as threatened.