Aldi Shoppers Are Loving These Crème Brûlée Bowls
For those who love cool, creamy, spoonable desserts, one confection is truly king — crème brûlée. French for "burnt cream," the custardy mixture of heavy cream, eggs yolks, sugar, and vanilla bean with a shattering sugar crust is, in the eyes of many, the very picture of elegance (via Food Network). Just two problems: To make it at home you need a blow torch, and to get it at a restaurant, you might have to shell out double-digit dollars. However, Aldi's new offering eliminates both of these issues.