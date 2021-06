Democrats want to spend a lot of money to upgrade America’s infrastructure. They might get only one or two more shots at passing legislation this year, so they’re taking a broad approach to what infrastructure is. Republicans want to spend less, and they claim that the public supports their narrower approach. “The Democrats are trying to redefine infrastructure” to include “a long list of social spending,” said Sen. John Barrasso, the chairman of the Senate Republican Conference, at a GOP press conference on Tuesday. Barrasso argued that the Republican infrastructure plan is better because it focuses on “things that the American people think of when we talk about infrastructure: roads, bridges, ports, airports.”