HIGH POINT, N.C., May 14, 2021 – High Point University is proud to announce the nine finalists and inaugural winner of the Elizabeth Miller Strickland Trailblazer Award. The Strickland Trailblazer Award, established by Elizabeth Miller Strickland, recognizes a trailblazing female who is a graduating senior with a monetary award intended to assist her with the transition from academia to life after High Point University. The Strickland Trailblazer epitomizes the qualities of hard work, passion for charitable and community service, perseverance and determination that define the life and legacy of Mrs. Strickland.