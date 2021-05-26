Cancel
Robstown, TX

Group of suspected undocumented immigrants arrested

By Tim Griffin
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 7 days ago
A group of suspected undocumented immigrants was arrested after a brief foot chase overnight.

Officers say it all started when Nueces County Sheriff's Deputies pulled over a Saturn SUV near U.S. Highway 77 and County Road 36 just south of Robstown.

Several people bailed out of the vehicle on foot. All of them were later detained and handed over to U.S. Border Patrol agents for processing.

