Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme returning for junior season

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K1ud6_0aCFtxIk00

Gonzaga star Drew Timme announced Wednesday he is returning for his junior season in 2021-22.

The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 32 starts last season as the Bulldogs (31-1) went undefeated before losing to Baylor in the NCAA Tournament final.

“I appreciate everything I’ve learned so far from the Gonzaga coaching staff, and look forward to growing my game once more,” Timme said in a statement released by the school. “I love playing at GU, being a part of the program, and can’t wait to play in front of the best fans in the country again.

“After reviewing my options with my family, I’ve decided to return to Gonzaga. I am excited to come back to Spokane and continue my collegiate career.”

Timme made the 2020-21 All-West Coast Conference first team and earned the Karl Malone Award as the nation’s top power forward. He was a second-team All-American by the Associated Press, NABC and USBWA, and was also named the NCAA Tournament West Regional’s Most Outstanding Player.

His return is great news for coach Mark Few’s squad, with three other starters having declared for the 2021 NBA Draft: senior forward Corey Kispert, junior guard Joel Ayayi and freshman guard Jalen Suggs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0widoW_0aCFtxIk00
Also Read:
4 best fits for Gonzaga star Jalen Suggs in 2021 NBA Draft

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

12K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Suggs
Person
Karl Malone
Person
Jordan Bohannon
Person
Drew Timme
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Nba Draft#Baylor#Gu#All American#The Associated Press#Usbwa#Nba Draft#Field Level Media#Ex Gonzaga#Iowa Hawkeyes#All West Coast Conference#Georgia Gonzaga Bulldogs#Star#Coaching Staff#Spokane#Love
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Gonzaga University
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Drew Timme Eschews NBA,to Return to Zags [PHOTOS]

The old adage "The rich get richer" couldn't be more appropriate for the Gonzaga Bulldogs Men's Basketball team after sophomore standout Drew Timme announced that he would not enter the upcoming NBA draft and return to the Jesuit school in Spokane for the upcoming year. In a statement released to...
Spokane, WAPosted by
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Drew Timme News

Drew Timme, Gonzaga’s mustachioed star big man, is back in Spokane for one more run at a national title. After weeks of speculation that he could ride the momentum of the team’s impressive season into the NBA Draft, he’s back for another season. “After reviewing options with my family, I’ve...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Gonzaga Star Drew Timme Announces Decision On His Playing Future

Through his breakout season in 2020-21, Gonzaga standout Drew Timme separated himself as one of the best players in the college game. So after his sophomore year came to a conclusion back in April, the star Bulldogs forward was tasked with a difficult decision — head to the NBA or return to Spokane for his junior season.
Lincoln, NEklin.com

Sun returning for extra season

The Nebraska volleyball senior announced Wednesday she is taking advantage of an extra season of eligibility from the NCAA this fall. “I am so excited to announce that I will be coming back to play my final season of college volleyball at the University of Nebraska,” Sun said. “Because of the challenges that have come along with the past year, I am grateful to have received another opportunity to play and compete alongside some of my favorite people.
NBAchatsports.com

Building to win: With season in the rearview, focus shifts forward

In a normal year, the end of an NBA team’s season requires reflection. In the second season the Toronto Raptors spent away from Toronto --playing first in Orlando in the NBA Bubble and then in Tampa for the 2020-21 season --, the evaluation process is being done on a season that was anything but normal.
College SportsWenatchee World

Returning to Gonzaga a 'homecoming' for new assistant coach Stephen Gentry

Stephen Gentry understood when he arrived at Gonzaga two decades ago as a walk-on he wasn't going to see much playing time. Gentry was fine with that because coaching was always in his future playbook. He couldn't think of a better program to learn the ropes than Gonzaga, which at that time was establishing a foothold on the national landscape.
Orono, MEBangor Daily News

Returning players look forward to a ‘new era’ of UMaine hockey

University of Maine hockey players Jack Quinlivan and Adam Dawe said the last six weeks have been difficult. First came the sudden death of head coach Red Gendron, who collapsed April 9 while playing golf at the Penobscot Valley Country Club in Orono. UMaine director of athletics Ken Ralph then...
SportsFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Alumni Roundup: Osowski finishes strong junior season short of nationals

Kodiak’s Keith Osowski came close to qualifying for the NCAA Division II Track and Field Championships. His provisional times in the 3,000-meter steeplechase and 1,500 just missed the cut of making the field. Regardless, his junior campaign at Black Hills State University was a smashing success, setting personal bests and...
College SportsPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Timme Returning to Gonzaga, Favored as National Player of the Year

Drew Timme is returning to Gonzaga for the 2021–22 season and is expected to be a leading favorite for the National Player of the Year award. "After reviewing options with my family, I've decided to return to Gonzaga," Timme said. "I am excited to come back to Spokane and continue my collegiate career. I appreciate everything I've learned so far from the Gonzaga coaching staff, and look forward to growing my game more. I love playing at GU, being a part of the program, and can't wait to play in front of the best fans in the country again."
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' Junior Fernandez: Effective in majors return

Fernandez fired two scoreless innings during which he issued two walks but allowed no hits in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Sunday. The right-hander fired 25 pitches during his outing, which afforded the rest of the Cardinals bullpen some rest in the latter portion of the lopsided loss. Fernandez is likely to continue mainly drawing multi-inning assignments while up with the big-league club.
Texas StateUSA Today

Texas basketball to begin home-and-home series vs Gonzaga this season

Chris Beard and his staff have talked about becoming a “Monday night” program. During his introductory press conference, the former Texas Tech man made it clear: winning is the only expectation in Austin. Not only making it to the national championship (which Beard did in 2018), but lifting the trophy as well.
College SportsPosted by
defpen

John Calipari confirms Keion Brooks Jr. will return for junior season

While speaking to the media via Zoom call today, John Calipari confirmed that Keion Brooks Jr. will return for his junior season. This is huge news for the Kentucky Wildcats who have been tearing up the transfer market recently. Not only that, they snagged two of the best assistant coaches in the country as well. Calipari is having himself one of the most successful offseasons in years.
Lexington, KYchatsports.com

BREAKING: Keion Brooks Jr. is back for his junior season

Keion Brooks Jr. will return for his junior year at Kentucky. After hinting at the possibility on Thursday by including the 6-foot-7 forward in next week’s media opportunities at Kentucky’s upcoming satellite camps, John Calipari confirmed Brooks will be back in Lexington next season on Friday. When asked about the...
Tyrone, PAhuntingdondailynews.com

Tyrone junior high finishes successful season

After defeating Altoona 6-3 earlier in the week, Tyrone’s junior high baseball squad found themselves tied with Northern Cambria in the final game of the season. Eli Woomer landed a single in the bottom of the final inning, sending Tyrone’s Gayge Miller sliding into home to end the game with a 3-2 Tyrone victory.
VolleyballTimes Union

Callie Chevalier enjoying junior season with Burnt Hills volleyball

Callie Chevalier is a junior outside hitter for the Burnt Hills girls' volleyball team. Earlier this year, Chevalier completed her fourth varsity campaign with the girls' basketball team. A third-year standout with the Spartans in volleyball, Chevalier begins the final week of her season Tuesday at home when Burnt Hills host Averill Park in the first round of the Suburban Council tournament.
Creighton, NENews Channel Nebraska

KeyShawn Feazell transfers into Creighton's men's basketball program

OMAHA, Neb. -- KeyShawn Feazell, a 6-foot-8 forward from McNeese, has transferred into the Creighton men's basketball program. Feazell averaged 13.1 points and led the Southland Conference with 9.9 rebounds per game last season. Feazell (FEE-zell) has one season of eligibility remaining. "We are excited to add KeyShawn to our...
Basketballvicksburgnews.com

Amber Gaston had a productive junior season at FAU

Vicksburg native Amber Gaston wrapped up her junior season playing basketball for Florida Atlantic University. The former Warren Central High School star had some key highlights this year for the Lady Owls. In February, she scored an impressive 22 points against the University of Southern Mississippi and just a month...