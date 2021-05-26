Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

State audit: Caltrans overpaid $1.5 million to workers, failed to recoup the money

By Clare Busch
Posted by 
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 8 days ago

A state audit report released yesterday found that the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) wasted as much as $1.5 million in overpayments to employees.

www.audacy.com
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caltrans#State Department#Transportation Department#State Agencies#California Resources#California State Auditor#Money#Overpayments#Employees#Notify#Recipients#Salary Advances#July#Human Resources#Notifications
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicsestormwater.com

Examining Caltrans’ State & General NPDES Permit Interpretation

The department has developed a comprehensive storm water compliance program under the statewide NPDES Permit and the General NPDES Permits for storm water discharges from construction and industrial activities. The California Department of Transporation (Caltrans) has developed a comprehensive storm water compliance program under their statewide NPDES Permit and the...
Labor Issuessandiegouniontribune.com

State worker union OKs $1 million to fight Newsom recall

California’s largest state worker union approved a $1 million donation Wednesday to help Gov. Gavin Newsom fight the recall in an emergency vote that some members said would cause friction in the union amid a leadership shakeup. “Gavin Newsom will win this recall without our support,” said Robert Bayze, a...
Politicsstjohnsource.com

Bryan Budget Calls for Increased Revenue, Raises for Government Workers

Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. announced Monday that for the first time the administration has submitted an executive budget to the Legislature in a biennial budget format, spanning two years. According to Government House, the proposal reflects increased revenue projections despite the COVID-19 pandemic and also proposes salary increases for government...
Newport, RInewportthisweek.com

State Money Available for Businesses

Federal money being distributed through Rhode Island is ready for Aquidneck Island businesses, the Newport City Council was told on May 12. Caswell Cooke, special projects advisor for Commerce RI, said the Small Business Relief Program has loans and grants ready to go to businesses of all sizes. Loans are...
Barre, VTvermontbiz.com

AOT awards over $1.5 million for Better Roads Program

Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Transportation (AOT) today announced more than $1.5 million in awards for the 2022 Vermont Better Roads Program to support municipal road projects that improve water quality and result in maintenance cost savings. The grant funds, totaling $1,516,800, are provided by AOT in partnership...
Trafficelkgrovelagunanews.com

Caltrans announces full closure of State Route 99, June 11-16

The closure is necessary for crews to safely replace the bridge deck on SR-99 at 21st Avenue. Caltrans is taking preventative measures to fix California’s aging infrastructure, including extending the service life of this 62-year-old bridge. To avoid extensive traffic shifts and lane reductions that could last up to six months, crews are using innovative accelerated bridge construction techniques to complete the work as quickly as possible. The work is imperative to continue to provide a safe route.
Hinton, WVAndover Townsman

$1.5 million for infrastructure project in Hinton

The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) is allocating $1.5 million to the city of Hinton to replace 13,010 linear feet of terracotta sewer lines, separate stormwater flows from sanitary sewer collection lines and upgrade UV disinfection equipment at the wastewater treatment plant. This project will be matched with $2 million in...
U.S. Politicsnasawatch.com

Federal Government Reentry Plan Deadline

"Agencies have until July 19 to submit employee and contractor reentry plans to the Office of Management and Budget, the Biden administration said Tuesday. Agencies must finalize their plans for both reopening offices and setting post-reentry procedures and policies by that date, the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force, in collaboration with OMB, the Office of Personnel Management and the General Services Administration, said in an email. Those final plans will build on draft reentry plans, which agencies are supposed to submit to OMB by June 18. Agencies can, in phases, bring more employees and contractors back to their work sites after completing their final reentry plans, satisfying collective bargaining obligations and giving the workforce advanced notice, the task force said."
U.S. Politicsnysbroadcasters.org

FCC to Update Emergency Alert Service

At its June meeting, the FCC is proposing to adopt new rules and seeks additional comment on regulations pertaining to the Emergency Alert Service. On January 1, 2021, Congress enacted Section 9201 of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021 (NDAA21) which directs the Commission, in consultation with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to adopt new rules regarding EAS and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA).
TrafficProgressive Rail Roading

USDOT seeks input on transportation equity-assessment tools

The U.S. Department of Transportation has issued a request for information (RFI) to receive public input on the data and assessment tools available to assess transportation equity. Through the RFI, the department seeks information and recommendations in the field of transportation equity from public agencies, academics involved in the study...
Income Taxwibwnewsnow.com

Money Pouring Into State Coffers

Money is pouring into state coffers at a much higher rate than the state’s estimates, according to the latest numbers released by the state. For the month of May, the state collected $1.1 billion in total taxes; an increase of $509.4 million, or 93.7%, more than the state’s estimate. Individual...
Mississippi Statelongbeachbreeze.com

FLOOD INSURANCE RATES CHANGING FOR MISSISSIPPI HOMEOWNERS

More than 63,000 Mississippi homeowners currently have flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). An update to the program called Risk Rating 2.0 will change how flood insurance is priced and determine flood risk. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has touted the transformation as “equity in action” with policyholders no longer paying more than their share of flood insurance premiums. The Federal Government sets these rates.
Home & GardenPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

FEMA Region 9 Analytics Branch Design Services

Subject: FEMA Region 9 Analytics Branch Design Services. Classification Code: N - Installation of equipment. Setaside: Total Small Business Set-Aside (FAR 19.5)Total Small Business Set-Aside (FAR 19.5) Place of Performance (address):. Oakland CA. Place of Performance (zipcode): 94607. Place of Performance Country:. USA. Description: Homeland Security, Department of. FEDERAL EMERGENCY...
Washington County, OKbartlesvilleradio.com

Commissioners Approve Workman's Comp Insurance

The Washington County Commissioners approved a 2021-2022 ACCO-SIF Workman's Compensation Insurance intent to participate on Tuesday morning. A resolution to execute the agreement establishing the Association of County Commissioners in Oklahoma was also approved. Commissioner Mike Dunlap said the program saves Washington County a significant amount of money each year....