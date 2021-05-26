Cancel
Video Games

We Finally Know When These Huge Pokemon Games Are Coming Out

By Brittany Alva
 7 days ago
The Pokemon Company has been hard at work this year as it celebrates the series' 25th anniversary all year round. Between fashion collaborations and the comeback of Happy Meal trading card sets at McDonald's, there's been a little something for everyone "Pokemon" fan. The company also dropped a surprise announcement a few months ago, letting fans know that three new "Pokemon" games were coming at some point in the future. Now, fans finally have official release dates for all three of those games.

