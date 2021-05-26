We Finally Know When These Huge Pokemon Games Are Coming Out

If you were one of many who adopted gaming into their everyday lives during quarantine, then you’re probably anticipating the top upcoming video games coming out this year. Whether you’re into the immersion of first person shooter tactical role playing games (RPGs), wanting to fight for survival in a post-apocalyptic horror world or wish to fulfill a life as an intergalactic space pirate, the amount of different video games on the rise is only growing. Whatever kind of platform you own or are deciding to invest in, be sure to be on the lookout for these most anticipated video games coming out this year.