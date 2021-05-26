Cancel
BlizzCon 2021 will not be a thing, Blizzard plans for early 2022

By Olivia Richman
invenglobal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlizzConline was sort of fun but fans were mostly awaiting the return of BlizzCon in 2021. Well, now it looks like that is not happening. Earlier today, Executive Producer of BlizzCon, Saralyn Smith, announced that BlizzCon is canceled for 2021 as well. According to Smith, Blizzard started discussing the possibility of BlizzCon as California's guidelines around in-person gatherings started to loosen up. But the team ultimately decided that BlizzCon wasn't possible for a second year in a row.

