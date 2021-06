SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2021-- Veriskin, Inc., a start-up medical device company, has invented and is developing novel technology for skin cancer diagnostics and screening. Veriskin has received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for its TruScore device in July, 2020. Development of this innovative technology is being supported by grant funding from the National Cancer Institute and seed-round capital from private investors. Veriskin has completed two IRB-approved clinical studies. The Company is initiating a third clinical study, preparatory to designing the clinical trial needed to obtain FDA approval to market its device.