Fnatic moves Bwipo to jungle, parts ways with Selfmade after signing Adam, re-signs Shaves

By Nick Geracie
invenglobal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFnatic announced that it would be parting ways with jungler Oskar "Selfmade" Boderek and moving top laner Gabriël "Bwipo" Rau to the jungle position. The announcements came within an hour of each other and about a day after FNC announced the signing of top laner Adam “Adam” Maanane. In addition, former strategic coach Kevin Edward "Shaves" Tolman has re-joined the squad. Fnatic will have a very different look for the 2021 League of Legends European Championship Summer Split.

www.invenglobal.com
#European Union#Jungle#Fnc#Inven Global#Eu#Karmine Corp#Team Vitality#Mousesports#Shakeup#Lider#Stream#Multiple Roles#Rumblings#Re Signs Shaves
