Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Less edgy, more leafy: FlyQuest brand redesign is a banger

By Aaron Alford
invenglobal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlyQuest revealed a brand new logo on Tuesday. Their new visual identity is inspired by the team's commitment to environmental sustainability. The new logo keeps the Q for Quest from the old logo while removing the F on top of it. Instead, the team has placed a leaf carved out of the negative space inside the Q. The whole design is finished with a bright, earthy green that matches the environmental theme of the brand. They also laid out a bright bee yellow and a deep-sea blue as their other brand colors.

www.invenglobal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leafy#Logo Design#Brand Design#Elegant Design#Visual Design#Material Design#Treequest#Seaquest#Beequest#Gogreen#Brand Identity Design#Trees#Negative Space#Pros#Ocean Drakes#Coral Reefs#Environmental Initiatives#Longtime Fans#Cons#Running
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Esports
Related
Businessthedieline.com

Big Brand Energy: How Studio of the Year Winner JKR Approaches Redesigns for Massive Brands

The year of our Lord 2020 may have been a bit of a dumpster fire, but despite everything, Jones Knowles Ritchie (JKR) still delivered some of the most notable design work of the year. So noteworthy, in fact, they've snagged a total of seven awards in the Dieline Awards 2021 competition—more than any other agency in a single year before. Not only did they place in categories like food and body care, but they received some of the top recognitions: Best of Show, Studio of the Year, and Rebrand of the Year.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

FlyQuest reveals new rebrand with fresh logo

Over the past few seasons, FlyQuest has become one of the sweethearts of the North American League of Legends competitive scene due to its focus on saving the environment, on top of its goal to win the LCS championship. In a shift to fully embrace its Go Green initiative, the organization revealed its modernized rebrand with new graphics today.
Video Gameschatsports.com

FlyQuest unveils rebranding ahead of LCS Summer Split

North American esports organisation FlyQuest has unveiled a new visual identity ahead of the 2021 LCS Summer Split. According to the release, FlyQuest’s new logo looks to heavily lean into its ‘Showcase Greatness’ vision that was implemented in 2020. This saw FlyQuest launch its ‘Go Green’ initiative which saw environmental campaigns such as TreeQuest, SeaQuest, WorldQuest, and BeeQuest become integrated into the organisation.
Hair Careprweek.com

As brands produce more content, production houses launch brands

L’Oréal’s new seven-episode series, “Run Le Hair Show,” is the latest example of a major brand jumping on the content-commerce bandwagon in an attempt to leverage the global streaming content boom. Created by beauty giant’s Professional Products division, “Run Le Hair Show” sees fashion journalist Peggy Frey joined by designer Charlie le Mindu and hairdresser Min Kim as the three discuss hair care trends, interview industry guests, and present styling “master classes.” After releasing the first season on a dedicated site and through its YouTube channel, L’Oréal is reportedly looking for the next season of “Run Le Hair Show” to be picked up by a major streamer like Netflix or Amazon Prime.
Home & Gardenhomedit.com

Historic Toronto House Gets A Redesign And A Brand New Extension

Working on old or historic structures is always challenging but it’s also interesting to see the strategies that architects choose for such projects. Today we’re checking out a beautiful family house from the Bracondale Hill neighborhood in Toronto. It was originally built in 1925 and it’s a landmarked home that the owners wanted to expand and renovate. They worked with studio Drew Mandel Architects to make that happen.
Interior Designlushome.com

10 Modern Interior Design Color Schemes, Latest Trends in Color Design

Current hues present three beautiful trends in decorating with color and offer a stylish palette for every interior design project. Gorgeous shades of sunsets, organic whites, natural greens with browns are the three latest trends in color design. Thousands of photographs of sunset skies appeared on social networks during the pandemic. Gorgeous scenes, moments frozen in time by digital technology, became the symbols of the generation that rediscovered poetry in isolation.
Restaurantsmediapost.com

To Boost Branding, Panera Redesigns Cafes

Panera Bread is redesigning its restaurants, hoping to inject a little more character into both its restaurants and digital experiences. It’s less about downsizing and more about brand personality. Like many chains, the pandemic surge in takeout and digital experiences has been both a blessing and a curse. Panera hopes...
Video Gamespsu.com

Astro Bot Developer, Team Asobi, Is Expanding To Grow A Global IP For All Ages

Herman Hulst has revealed in a new Q&A that it is expanding Team Asobi, the only remnants of the now-shuttered Japan Studio, in order to grow the IP it makes. Revealed on the PlayStation Blog, Herman Hulst states that “We’re building Team Asobi in Tokyo, a world-class studio that are developing a franchise for all ages with global appeal. Such a creative team.”
Interior DesignDesign Milk

MODERN TONES Breathes Fresh Life Into L.Ercolani’s Classic Furniture

Timeless design sometimes likes a change of pace, like L.Ercolani’s new MODERN TONES collection of stains. Curated by Christian Møller Andersen, the bold palette complements qualities the furniture brand is known for: solid construction and natural materials. The stains are transparent enough to play up the wood grain, yet rich enough to provide impact. The new colors include Off White, Ochre, Warm Grey, Golden and Vintage Red.
Designunrealengine.com

SHAU explores design concepts for tropical buildings with Twinmotion

West Java’s steamy tropical city of Bandung is better known for its teeming markets, reclaimed Dutch colonial buildings, and thriving art scene than for its nature. But among the urban sprawl, you’ll find green spaces dotted here and there that offer respite from the traffic and chaos. In one of...
ApparelWorld Economic Forum

What is ‘circular denim’ and why are top brands redesigning jeans?

It takes 3,781 litres of water to make a single pair of jeans. Circular production methods could trim the amount of water and other resources denim consumes. Many leading brands are backing a circular economy for jeans. For millions of people around the world, denim is a wardrobe staple. Yet...
Economychatsports.com

Fnatic raises $17m, FlyQuest unveils rebranding | ESI Digest #44

FlyQuest, Fnatic, Harry Maguire, Evil Geniuses, League of Legends Championship Series, Brazil, Japan, Split, Asia-Pacific. Each week, ESI Digest breaks down the weekly happenings in the esports industry, making sense of things so you don’t have to. As well as being housed on YouTube, ESI Digest is available on all major podcast platforms and is also available in written form below.
Video GamesTrendHunter.com

Mythical AR Attractions

For a new area of its park, Legoland Windsor Resort created a new augmented reality experience that brings four mythical creatures to life. Lego Mythica: World of Mythical Creatures invites kids to interact with a chimera, alicorn, hydra and sky lion by scanning special plaques outfitted with branded Mythica codes. At an AR activation point, the fantastical creatures appear so that kids can take pictures, collect digical cards and learn more about the origins of the creature and their backstory.
DrinksFood & Wine

8 Rum Brands Bringing More Diversity to the Industry

The world of rum is still dominated by brands that are owned by multinational corporations, but master distillers and blenders of color, as well as smaller brands like those listed below, are increasingly bringing more diversity to the industry. Here are eight excellent rums that celebrate the wide range of flavors of this complex spirit.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Nostalgic Wristwatch Reworks

The Reworks by industrial designer Finn Magee are playful revamps of the classic Casio F-91W wristwatch. The initiative revitalizes the retro watches by using a combination of craft and industrial processes to upgrade the band and redesign the iconic watch face. In doing so, The Reworks watches can be worn once again for everyday use. Drawing on a DIY mentality, this redesign process pushes back against the wasteful nature of consumerism.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

On the secant varieties of tangential varieties

Let $X\subset \mathbb{P}^r$ be an integral and non-degenerate variety. Let $\sigma _{a,b}(X)\subseteq \mathbb{P}^r$, $(a,b)\in \mathbb{N}^2$, be the join of $a$ copies of $X$ and $b$ copies of the tangential variety of $X$. Using the classical Alexander-Hirschowitz theorem (case $b=0$) and a recent paper by H. Abo and N. Vannieuwenhoven (case $a=0$) we compute $\dim \sigma _{a,b}(X)$ in many cases when $X$ is the $d$-Veronese embedding of $\mathbb{P}^n$. This is related to certain additive decompositions of homogeneous polynomials. We give a general theorem proving that $\dim \sigma _{0,b}(X)$ is the expected one when $X=Y\times \mathbb{P}^1$ has a suitable Segre-Veronese style embedding in $\mathbb{P}^r$. As a corollary we prove that if $d_i\ge 3$, $1\le i \le n$, and $(d_1+1)(d_2+1)\ge 38$ the tangential variety of $(\mathbb{P}^1)^n$ embedded by $|\mathcal{O} _{(\mathbb{P} ^1)^n}(d_1,\dots ,d_n)|$ is not defective and a similar statement for $\mathbb{P}^n\times \mathbb{P}^1$. For an arbitrary $X$ and an ample line bundle $L$ on $X$ we prove the existence of an integer $k_0$ such that for all $t\ge k_0$ the tangential variety of $X$ with respect to $|L^{\otimes t}|$ is not defective.
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Guide

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 leak reveals big redesign — and much more power

New Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 details have just been leaked, and it sounds like there are big changes coming both inside and out. Leaker Ice Universe posted some interesting morsels of info on Twitter relating to the Galaxy Watch Active 4, the sports-focused model of the Galaxy Watch 4 range. Although there look to be some big design changes, users will also get a fresh powerful chipset to run the watch, and a new operating system to use it with.
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

shmuplations: Capcom Design Room / Shining Force II

Yesterday, shmuplations shared not one, but two new translations. The first one features some members of Capcom’s design room (an internal department dedicated to illustration and visual design). Click here to check it out!. Originally published in the 1995 Capcom Illustrations mook by Gamest, this roundtable interview chronicles the formation,...
Portland, ORsierraclub.org

Where Can I Nail Down a Less-Toxic and More Sustainable Manicure?

Are at-home DIY manicures any better for the environment than having your nails done professionally at a nail salon?. Just because a product is free of some toxic ingredients doesn’t mean it has none. According to one study, 10 out of 12 nail products labeled free of the “toxic three” ingredients that people breathe in—formaldehyde (cancer-causing), dibutyl phthalate (DBP), and toluene—actually had DBP and toluene.