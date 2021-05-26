Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albuquerque, NM

Inmate sues NMCD to receive medication to treat addiction

corrections1.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A woman who has been using methadone to successfully curb a heroin addiction is suing the New Mexico Corrections Department to try to ensure that she can continue to receive the medication when she gets transferred to prison next month to serve her sentence. The woman, identified...

www.corrections1.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioid Use Disorder#Department Of Corrections#Heroin Addiction#Addiction Treatment#Drug Addiction#Drug Treatment#Opioid Addiction#Sb#Methadone#Oud#The Law Office#Mdc#The Albuquerque Journal#Nmcd Custody#Opioid Withdrawal#Inmates#Adequate Medical Care#Illicit Opioids#Symptoms#Incarceration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Politics
Related
Advocacywvtm13.com

Guards at New Mexico prison pepper sprayed detained asylum seekers, lawsuit alleges

One year ago, more than 20 asylum seekers were on a hunger strike, protesting COVID-19 safety conditions at the Torrance County Detention Facility in New Mexico. According to a new lawsuit from the ACLU of New Mexico and the New Mexico Immigrant Law Center, they were all sprayed with pepper spray, held in an enclosed room for several minutes and given little time to clean the spray from their bodies.
Politicsyouthtoday.org

Ban On Juvenile Life Without Parole Fails In New Mexico

A bill that would have prohibited life sentences and mandated earlier probation eligibility for juveniles has failed to become law in New Mexico, exposing deep rifts between those seeking judicial reform and victim advocates. Seventy-five New Mexicans are currently serving sentences longer than 15 years for crimes they committed before...
Las Cruces, NMPosted by
Las Cruces, New Mexico

New Mexico Adopts CDC Mask Guidance

The New Mexico Department of Health on Friday announced the state’s adoption of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidance on facemasks for those who are fully vaccinated. An updated Department of Health public health order, effective Friday, May 14, is attached to this news release. Per the...
Albuquerque, NMFox News

Three suspected Aryan Brotherhood members fatally shot in New Mexico

Three suspected members of the Aryan Brotherhood were fatally shot last week in New Mexico, a report said. The men were involved in a shooting last Wednesday and were later dropped off in a car at a hospital in Albuquerque by a fourth man with apparent ties to the prison gang, the Albuquerque Journal reported, citing court records.
San Juan County, NMDaily Times

New COVID-19 case numbers declined in New Mexico last week

New Mexico reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 1,317 new cases. That's down 17.7% from the previous week's tally of 1,600 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. San Juan County reported 265 cases and four deaths in the latest week. A week earlier,...
Albuquerque, NMUnion Leader

A man left three dead in a bullet-riddled car at the ER. They were all in the Aryan Brotherhood, feds say.

With his bare chest covered in tattoos and blood running down his arm, Richard Schuyler Kuykendall rushed to a security guard outside an Albuquerque hospital last week, pointed to a dark-colored sedan riddled with bullet holes, and said there were three men inside. After pacing for a few seconds near the hospital entrance, Kuykendall fled the scene, security footage showed.
Mental Healthindiancountrytoday.com

New Mexico Indian Affairs Department partners with Harvard University to memorialize tribal behavioral and mental health response to the COVID-19 pandemic

The New Mexico Indian Affairs Department (IAD) on Monday announced its continued partnership and recent publication release with Harvard University. Titled "Overcoming the Distance: New Mexico Tribal Behavioral and Mental Health Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic," the publication seeks to memorialize the tribal response to behavioral and mental health challenges during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Lea County, NMHobbs News-Sun

Lea urges N.M. to fight oil lease ban

LOVINGTON — Lea County officials want New Mexico, the nation’s third highest oil production state, to join other states fighting President Joe Biden’s moratorium on federal oil leases. Lea County is the nation’s No. 1 oil producer among counties, with more than 50 percent of oil production coming from federal...
Bernalillo County, NMABQJournal

How traffic court works, or doesn’t, in a pandemic

“I had the notion with MVD shut down for personal visits things like my placard were on hold til we return to normal,” Caryl emails. “My bad.”. What followed was an Abbott and Costello “Who’s on First?” exercise in confusion, starting with Caryl pinning down the fact Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham shut Motor Vehicle Division offices in March 2020 and directed no penalties for expired plates, licenses, etc. Then there was a call to the state MVD office off Montgomery NE that got the placard renewed and in the mail, and a call to Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court that directed her to mail the ticket and copies of her expired placard to get an appointment to get the fine dismissed. But wait, then Caryl got a call that the charges had been dropped! It was soon followed by a letter saying because Caryl “had not resolved the matter in 14 days as directed I now owe them $500!”
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
Wess Haubrich

Aryan Brotherhood Implicated in Albuquerque Triple Homicide

All three victims and the suspect are reportedly members of the racist gang. May 12 saw a triple homicide at Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital in northeastern Albuquerque. The FBI and local investigators arrested Richard Kuykendall, aged 41, on Friday the 14th. He reportedly surrendered without incident. Kuykendall is reportedly the man caught on the video of the shooting below, courtesy of KOB TV. It is from one camera near the shooting on San Pedro.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Daily News

New Mexico man with ‘apparent association’ to Aryan Brotherhood arrested after dumping car with three dead men inside

A man who deserted a bullet-ridden car with three dead bodies outside a New Mexico hospital Wednesday has been arrested in connection to what police are calling a triple homicide. Richard Kuykendall, 41, has been charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition for his role, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for New Mexico. ...
Albuquerque, NMnewsradiokkob.com

Councilor Bassan, APD, APS, and Project Child Safe Host Drive-Thru Event for VIN Etching

Albuquerque, NM (KKOB) –Saturday, Albuquerque City Councilor Brook Bassan, the Albuquerque Police Department, Albuquerque Public Schools, and Project ChildSafe hosted a community drive-through event for free VIN Etching on vehicles and handed out free resources on firearm safety and suicide prevention for parents and gun owners at the Target parking lot near Paseo del Norte and I-25.