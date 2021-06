Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you've ever taken a sip of a drink only to find that it's not as cool as you'd like, you know how unsatisfying a lukewarm beverage can be. When that drink happens to be your go-to iced coffee in the morning, it's even worse. But Amazon shoppers may have found the secret to creating a perfect iced coffee at home: the HyperChiller Beverage Cooler.