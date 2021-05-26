Spruce Up Truman

On Wednesday, May 26, the Centering Onalaska community beautification group put up the 56 hanging flower baskets on Main Street, Irvin Street and the Great River Landing. The real work was done by the city Park and Rec crews as they hung two flower baskets on the light pole brackets, using a ladder and some serious manpower in lifting the flowers. During the summer weeks, these same crews water the hanging baskets to keep them looking good for residents and visitors. Volunteers water on weekends. Many thanks to Dan Wick, department head, and these dedicated city workers who help make our community beautiful, during the summer months.