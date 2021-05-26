Watonwan County Library Announces Event Line-up

The following activities will take place for all Watonwan County libraries. Call (507) 375- 1278 to register for events, unless otherwise specified. Take a hometown safari adventure! Stop at the library during Saturday open hours, pick up a community map and go on a safari search. Find all of the animals in town and come back to the library to pick up a prize and a craft. While at the library, pick up a paper bingo sheet or learn how to record reading this summer using the READsquared app. Hours are: St. James, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.; Madelia, 10:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.; Butterfield, 9:30–11:30 a.m.; Lewisville, 10 a.m.– 12 p.m.; and Darfur, 10 a.m.– 12 p.m.