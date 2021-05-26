Cancel
Cal-Maine stock falls toward post-pandemic low after double downgrade at BofA Securities

By Tomi Kilgore
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 8 days ago
Shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. dropped 3.0% toward a 14-month low in afternoon trading Wednesday, after BofA Securities analyst Peter Galbo swung to bearish from bullish on the egg producer and distributor, citing the negative impact of higher feed costs. Galbo double downgraded the stock to underperform from buy, and cut his price target to $38 from $47. "We expects higher feed costs for hens (corn/soybean meal) to overpower industry egg pricing over the next 12 months, which should result in negative estimate revisions and likely keep shares range bound," Galbo wrote in a note to clients. He cut...

