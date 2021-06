Nine Rutgers Football players have been named to the Athlon preseason 2021 Big Ten All-Conference team. When making their selections, Athlon Sports noted “These are based on how players will perform in 2021. Career statistics and awards matter in the evaluation, but choosing players for the 2021 all-conference team is largely based on predicting and projecting the best for the upcoming year. Also, team strength does not play a role in selections. These are the best individual players at each position in the league for '21”. Here is more on the Rutgers honorees.