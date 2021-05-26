newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Charles, LA

What’s Going on With the Capital One Tower?

By Buddy Russ
Posted by 
GATOR 99.5
GATOR 99.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Buildings in the downtown area are slowly being worked on. Driving to work this afternoon, I noticed the First Federal Building had a crew working on the outside. Honestly, it made me happy to see some progress in the downtown area. To some, it looks like nothing has been done at all. However, after seeing what the area looked like the day after Laura, I can say without a doubt the area of downtown Lake Charles looks much better than it did months ago. That is, until you make the turn and see the Capital One building.

gator995.com
GATOR 99.5

GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles, LA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
729K+
Views
ABOUT

Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake Charles, LA
Business
Lake Charles, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Industry
Lake Charles, LA
Industry
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Lake Charles, LA
Local
Louisiana Business
City
Lafayette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital One#The Tower#Pacermonitor Com#Downtown Lake Charles#Luxury Apartments#Glass#Lumber#Repairs#Plywood#Rain#Green#Inside Information#Insurance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Construction
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Housing
News Break
Facebook
Related
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
GATOR 99.5

Downtown at Sundown Now Open to Everyone

The annual downtown Lake Charles event known as Downtown at Sundown was announced a month or so ago. The concert series is known to pack the streets of downtown Lake Charles each year, but was forced to be virtual in 2020 due to the pandemic. When it was announced this...
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
GATOR 99.5

Greinwich Terrace Residents Offered Buyout

Residents in the Greinwich Terrace neighborhood have been flooded out between 2017 and most recently during last week's record rain. For at least four years, many people living within the neighborhood have had to rebuild, only to lose their homes and vehicles again and again. If it's not flood water, it's hurricanes.
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
GATOR 99.5

Market Basket Reopens One of Their Lake Charles Locations

It's been almost ten months since Hurricane Laura came through Southwest Louisiana and devastated almost everything in her path. Many businesses took a direct hit, causing so much damage they were forced to basically rebuild from scratch. The beloved Market Basket stores in Lake Charles were among them. Not just...
AdvocacyPosted by
GATOR 99.5

FEMA Direct Temporary Housing Program Deadline Is May 28

Friday, May 28 is the deadline for folks living in the following Louisiana Parishes to apply for emergency housing from FEMA: Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Grant, Jefferson Davis, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Martin, Vermilion, and Vernon. If you applied for Hurricane Laura or Delta FEMA assistance and still need...
Louisiana StatePosted by
GATOR 99.5

Which Louisiana City Has the Most Billionaires?

One Louisiana city has more billionaires than any other in our state. Can you guess which one it is?. Well, if you guessed any other city than New Orleans, you would be wrong. That's because there's only one person living in Louisiana who's a billionaire, and it's New Orleans Saints owner, Gayle Benson.
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
GATOR 99.5

Samaritan’s Purse Is Back in Lake Charles to Aid Flood Recovery

Samaritan’s Purse is back in Lake Charles to help SWLA residents recover from the devastating area flooding. Kristen Holben, Program Manager for Samaritan’s Purse, told KPLC it's an honor to be back to serve the people of Southwest Louisiana and said their organization is here to help SWLA residents physically clean up their properties and to show there is hope.
AdvocacyPosted by
GATOR 99.5

United Way Is Offering Assistance for Flooded Homeowners

The United Way of Southwest Louisiana announced their 211 resource phone line will begin taking property cleanup applications. Residents in Calcasieu, Allen, Beauregard, Cameron, and Jeff Davis can call 211 to speak to a specialist. The United Way say they are coordinating with FEMA, volunteer groups, faith-based organizations, and the CDC to help assist homeowners in getting needed supplies and help in cleaning up the damages.
EnvironmentPosted by
GATOR 99.5

Flood Disaster Assistance for Elderly

Elderly residents who have been impacted or displaced due to the recent flooding in SWLA are eligible for assistance. According to reports, volunteers from all over the country are offering various services to help elderly flood victims. Locally, Verandah Retirement Community's executive director, Leslie Von Der Ahe, told KPLC they...
Louisiana Statemanisteenews.com

Heavy rains hammer western Louisiana with more to come

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Heavy rains in western Louisiana flooded streets, left cars stranded and heightened worries in a region hammered by two hurricanes last year and a deep freeze this winter. The National Weather Service said between five and 12 inches (12-30 centimeters) of rain had already fallen...
Louisiana Statebossierpress.com

Louisiana recognizes historical bowling in Bossier City

Two young couples went bowling one evening in 1959. One of them rolled the bowling ball toward the bowling pins and the pins fell. Excitedly, he turned around and announced, “This is fun! I am going to build one.” The only bowling center in Bossier City and the oldest operating bowling center in Louisiana was born in his idea on that one day of fun.
Lake Charles, LALake Charles American Press

I-10 bridge near 70th birthday

The Interstate 10-Calcasieu River bridge that should have been replaced years ago will mark the 70th anniversary of its opening day on Sept. 28 of this year. Those who use that bridge now can only hope that a new bridge gets constructed soon enough in order to avoid what happened in 1951.
Louisiana Statetheridgefieldpress.com

Anti-coronavirus vaccine measures moving in Louisiana House

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana would prohibit state and local government agencies from refusing to issue licenses, permits and degrees or barring access to public facilities to someone who isn't vaccinated against COVID-19 under a bill that started advancing Monday in the state House. Republican Rep. Kathy Edmonston, of...
Louisiana Statekadn.com

Cassidy Announces $9.8 Million to Rehabilitate Louisiana’s Rural Airports

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced airports in 16 parishes will receive $9,843,973 in federal funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for taxiway construction, pavement rehabilitation, hangar construction, and more. Airports in Shreveport, Morehouse, Concordia, Acadia, Avoyelles, Jefferson Davis, Jackson, Sabine, Natchitoches, Calcasieu, Webster, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Vermilion, Caddo, and De Soto Parishes will benefit directly from these grants.