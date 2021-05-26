Cancel
BTS Meal arrives at McDonald's, along with limited-edition merch

By Jordan Smith
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - The highly-anticipated BTS Meal arrived at McDonald’s on Wednesday, giving K-Pop fans a new way to order a 10-piece McNuggets meal with a medium fry and medium Coke. And although it does not come with a dessert, McDonald’s found a way to sweeten the arrival of the deal.

How To Buy McDonald’s BTS Merchandise Collection Amid Meal Combo Release

Just as McDonald’s (MCD) is ready to debut the BTS combo meal on its menu, the fast-food chain announced that it is dropping a merchandise collection with the seven-member Korean K-pop band. The McDonald’s x BTS merchandise will go on sale Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST on the Weverse Shop...
BTS x McDonalds Collab merch: Release Date, Cost, How to get it?

BTS has shocked ARMYs by and by. Simply a day prior to McDonald’s dispatches its BTS Meal in the United States on Wednesday, May 26, the gathering declared their association with the food monster incorporates restrictive product too. Despite the fact that they didn’t uncover precisely what treats fans can buy, one thing’s without a doubt: ARMYs will actually want to get their hands on exceptional photocards. Since they’ll probably sell out rapidly, here’s beginning and end you need to think about the BTS x McDonald’s collab merchandise to ensure you catch them.
McDonald’s BTS meal launch postponed in Singapore

McDonald’s has postponed the Singapore launch of its highly anticipated BTS meal. The news was shared via McDonald’s Singapore’s social media pages yesterday (Monday, May 24). Per the announcement, the BTS meal will now launch on June 21 instead of this Thursday, May 27. The delay is attributed to Singapore’s...
BTS and McDonald's Drop Merch Line for K-Pop and Fast Food Fans Alike

Last month, when McDonald's announced that Korean pop act BTS would be following in the footsteps of Travis Scott and J Balvin as the latest artist to receive a signature meal, the partnership had literal global implications: Launching today in the U.S., the BTS Meal will begin "touring" to nearly 50 countries around the world. It's the kind of marketing power only a group that's had albums top the charts from America to Australia and seemingly every country in between can command.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

K-Pop Group BTS And McDonald's Launch Exclusive Meal And Clothing Line

It's the age of the celebrity McDonald's collaboration. Travis Scott kicked off the trend with his Quarter Pounder meal with cheese, bacon, lettuce, fries and barbecue sauce. The "Travis Scott Meal" – the first McDonald's celebrity menu collaboration since Michael Jordan's McJordan Special – was so popular that some McDonald's ran low on ingredients. J. Balvin jumped on the trend a month later with his go-to meal of a Big Mac without the pickles, an Oreo McFlurry and french fries with ketchup.
McDonald's Seemingly Straightforward BTS Meal, In Review

On Wednesday, BTS and McDonald's released a collaboration that is deeply in my wheelhouse. Nuggs and sauce, baby. Naturally, when I heard this news, I knew what had to be done; I had to order it at 11 a.m. sharp. The meal consists of a 10-piece nugget, medium fry, Coke, and two (2) packets of sauce—one Sweet Chili, one Cajun, both inspired by sauce options available in South Korea. That menu lineup might not seem particularly revelatory, but also, I don't like when musicians and brands collaborate on something so outrageous that I feel like I have to take a risk. (Remember that one Dunkin' Donuts collaboration with Charli D'Amelio where she put three pumps of caramel and whole milk in the coffee, and then topped it with sugar? That was never going to land with me.) But I knew going in that I was inclined to love this meal, because, to paraphrase Lin Manuel Miranda's impassioned speech at the 2016 Tony Awards, "Nuggs is nuggs is nuggs is nuggs."
Heads up, the BTS and McDonald’s collaboration has arrived in Australia

McDonald’s newest celebrity hookup is with BTS and lucky you because their collaboration has arrived in Australia. Back in April we first brought you news that Maccas had gotten together with the K-pop superstars to design a one-of-a-kind “tour” menu. Now the mouthwatering collaboration and now it’s finally here. A...
Daily Mail

Now that's a happy meal! McDonald's is offering a McChicken sandwich for just 99p today - while early birds can pick up a breakfast roll for £1.99

McDonald's has delighted fans by offering bargain deals today as diners return to eating indoors for the first time this year. Customers heading to the fast food favourite this morning can get a Breakfast Roll for £1.99, while those dining after lunch can pick up a McChicken Sandwich for just 99p as part of the latest McDonald's Monday offer.
BTS fans react to getting McDonald's collab meals in regular packaging

It’s a big day for fast food fans and boy band lovers alike: McDonald’s has launched its BTS official band meal in select countries. BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a popular seven-member South Korean boy band. McDonald’s customers across Canada and the US can now order the highly anticipated meal for themselves.
Would you like a side of K-pop disappointment with that new BTS Meal from McDonald's?

Millions of fans already think the men of BTS are a snack. Now they're a meal. From somewhere in the cosmic nexus of K-pop and fast food, the BTS Meal is available starting today at McDonald's restaurants across America (and 10 other countries, but not yet in the band's native South Korea). However, its lack of the purple BTS-specific packaging found in other countries is disappointing some fans Stateside.
DiGiorno Is Making New Pizza Donuts Called 'DiGiornuts'

The "DiGiornuts" are debuting in honor of National Donut Day. Pizza for breakfast is a true American delicacy, and while grazing on a leftover slice straight out of the box is half the fun, DiGiorno has created a version that's literally made for the mornings. The purveyor of frozen foods is unleashing pizza-flavored donuts just in time for National Donut Day on June 4.
New BTS meal available at McDonald’s outlets across Canada

A BTS-inspired McDonald’s meal has arrived at locations across Canada. The meal consists of 10-piece chicken nuggets, fries, a drink coupled with limited-edition Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces, which were previously only available at South Korean McDonald’s outlets. The meal is packed in punchy purple branding, rather than the...
Latin Times

McDonald’s BTS Meal Empty Food Packaging Sells Online For $15

Malaysian resellers are cashing in on the recent McDonald's BTS Meal craze by selling empty food boxes online for RM60 (about $15). The Star Malaysia said one seller sold a purple-colored empty paper bag, nugget box, and paper cup with a BTS theme. Two sauces for the McNuggets are contained within the packing parts. The dip will expire in August 2021, according to a notice in a post on the e-commerce website Shopee.
We try the new McDonald's BTS Meal. Spoiler alert: It's all about the sauce.

CHICAGO — The highly anticipated BTS Meal just dropped at McDonald’s locations across the Chicago area on Wednesday morning. The fast-food company, headquartered in the West Loop, said the wildly popular music group from Seoul, South Korea, picked the sauces, which were inspired by offerings at McDonald’s restaurants in South Korea.
Hi-C Orange Lavaburst Is Finally Back at McDonald’s After 4 Long Years

It’s back! In February, McDonald’s announced plans to bring Hi-C Orange Lavaburst back to drink fountains in restaurants nationwide, four years after it was removed from menus. Fans had taken to Twitter and even launched petitions for the drink’s return. Now, the brightly-colored and widely-beloved beverage has an official return...
I tried the new BTS meal at McDonald's. Here's why it's great.

By now, you're familiar with McDonald's latest marketing tool: pairing pop stars with combo meals and raking in new visitors. Travis Scott kicked things off last year and J. Balvin followed, but it was time for a little something sweeter. As a member of the BTS Army, I jumped in...