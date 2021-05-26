Detroit Lions jersey numbers: Jamie Collins changes to No. 8, keeping Penei Sewell with No. 58
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have officially announced their new jersey numbers, with a handful of players taking advantage of new league rules. One of the most notable changes is Lions linebacker Jamie Collins switching to the No. 8 he rocked while at the University of Southern Mississippi. Penei Sewell, the team’s seventh overall pick in last month’s draft, will stick with No. 58 at the next level through Collins’ change.www.mlive.com