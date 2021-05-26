Detroit Lions jersey numbers: Jamie Collins changes to No. 8, keeping Penei Sewell with No. 58

Using the sting of a disappointing outcome at the NFL draft as motivation to propel yourself to a more successful career isn't exactly a new art. Tom Brady made that famous after being selected No. 199 overall at the 2000 NFL Draft and there have been others throughout the history of the game to go down a similar track. As we move forward from the 2021 draft, could Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown be the next player to follow this route? Judging by his recent comments, it sure sounds like he's up for the challenge.