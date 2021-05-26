Cancel
MSNBC Wails Over States Combating Radical Racial Propaganda in Schools

By Kyle Drennen
News Busters
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout the day on Tuesday, MSNBC anchors and reporters bitterly complained that states like Oklahoma were fighting back against left-wing attempts to push radical propaganda like Critical Race Theory in schools. The coverage falsely claimed the proposed legislation would somehow ban any discussion of race or racism in the classroom and desperately tried to spin the effort to protect students from an extreme political agenda as an attack on free speech.

Minoritiesnationalgeographic.com

To combat racial injustice, we must fully tell its stories

From its founding, National Geographic has been documenting the human journey. Today, that includes covering America’s racial reckoning. A year ago a Black man named George Floyd lost his life under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer. Floyd’s death sparked massive civil rights protests around the world and a painful racial reckoning in the United States that is far from resolved.
Florida StateSt. Augustine Record

Gov. DeSantis takes on how racial history is taught in Florida schools

TALLAHASSEE – Gov. Ron DeSantis is poised to declare victory on another front in what critics call a culture war – with his administration expected to approve new limits on how racial history is taught in Florida schools. The Republican governor has spent weeks ridiculing “critical race theory,” which examines...
Minoritiesmanhattan-institute.org

Liberals Choose Racial Catharsis over Progress for Blacks

President Biden traveled to Tulsa, Okla., Tuesday to mark the 100th anniversary of a race riot that destroyed a prosperous black community and is estimated to have left hundreds of people dead. The trip recalls President Obama’s 2015 trip to Selma, Ala., where police had beaten and tear-gassed peaceful civil-rights protesters 50 years earlier.
MinoritiesPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

State receives very few complaints on ‘divisive’ racial education concepts

Despite two different pieces of legislation seeking to ban the practice and a nationwide movement against teaching race’s impact on history and society, the state says they haven’t heard a public outcry. A spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Education said it has received “only a small handful” of concerns about an academic study called […] The post State receives very few complaints on ‘divisive’ racial education concepts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Oklahoma StatePauls Valley Daily Democrat

Fact checking the debate over new law on what Oklahoma students learn about race

Few pieces of legislation this year drew controversy like House Bill 1775, which instructs Oklahoma educators on how they can and can’t teach about history and race. Often referred to as a bill banning “critical race theory,” the legislation does not actually include that phrase. But how American schools teach history has become a major political flashpoint following a national reckoning on race.
Minoritiessandiegouniontribune.com

Critical race theory in the classroom can teach that ‘laws alone don’t end racism’

The arguments against discussing the issues raised by critical race theory have been growing, including criticisms that the framework — which started in the 1970s with legal scholars looking at how systemic racism is revealed in this country’s laws and history — is divisive, that it makes White people feel badly about themselves, or that it’s anti-American and that it engages in revisionist history. Legislation banning the teaching and discussion of critical race theory in schools and workplaces is also growing, drafted primarily by conservative lawmakers in a number of states.
Clackamas, OR987thebull.com

Clackamas Principal Decries Racial Hate Crime at School

An unwelcome surprise sparks an angry reaction from the principal of Clackamas High School. “I just, honestly I’m shocked,” said Principal Nate Munoz: “I unfortunately witnessed a hate crime, racial hate crime. All over our school front doors we had Trump stickers and refried beans.”. Beans are sometimes used as...
MinoritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Montana's top prosecutor BANS critical race theory from state's schools after warning that antiracism lessons are illegal and that they 'create a racially hostile environment'

Montana's top prosecutor has banned critical race theory from the state's public schools, joining a handful of Republican-led states rejecting the antiracism academic movement. Republican Attorney General Austin Knudsen issued a binding opinion on Thursday that labeled critical race theory and some antiracism programs taught in schools as 'discriminatory' and...
Orange County, FLBay News 9

Teachers: Proposed academic standards gloss over racial inequities

The Florida Department of Education wants to hear from parents and teachers about new proposed changes to student academic standards, particularly when it comes to removing the word “slavery” when teaching the Civil War. What You Need To Know. Changes to Civics and Government standards omits the word “slavery”. Many...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden announces initiatives to combat racial wealth gap following 100 year mark since Tulsa Race Massacre

President Joe Biden on Tuesday became the first sitting U.S. president to visit the Tulsa, Oklahoma, neighborhood of Greenwood to pay tribute to the victims of the 1921 race massacre. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes and CBSN political contributor and Associated Press White House reporter Zeke Miller join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on a new White House initiative that aims to combat the racial wealth gap and the latest on a ransomware attack targeting the world's largest meat supplier. They also discuss former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn's comments at a QAnon conspiracy theory convention over the weekend, where he appeared to express support for a coup in the U.S.
Minoritiescitywatchla.com

Worse Than Lori Lightfoot As America's Most Racist Mayor: Not Acknowledging It

When Hawaii Democratic Representative Tulsi Gabbard and local WMAQ-TV reporter are emblematic of those condemning Mayor Lightfoot's horribly racist proclamation, and that doesn't make national news, we've got a Racism problem in America. When the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police issues a vote of no-confidence in Mayor Lightfoot, citing work...
Minoritieswortfm.org

Race and Guns in a Fatally Unequal America

Nearly five years ago, in July 2016, Philando Castile was fatally shot by a police officer during a traffic stop after mentioning that he was licensed to carry. Many journalists and commentators at the time wondered: why the radio silence from the NRA?. Historian Carol Anderson wondered the same thing....
ProtestsPosted by
POLITICO

White America: Awakened?

George Floyd's death powered a sustained and historically significant wave of activism among white Americans that will have wide-ranging political and policy implications, experts say.
Presidential Electionnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Naomi Ishisaka: Voter suppression laws just 'Jim Crow in new clothes'

Jun. 7—After the past year and a half, thinking about another election might be the last thing you want to do. I am right there with you. As much as I wish we could take a well-earned break from doom and gloom and enjoy our Seattle summer, we can't ignore the looming threat to civil rights and democracy in the form of voter suppression bills that are sweeping the country.
Businesswxxinews.org

State comptroller to challenge Amazon on racial diversity

New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli is using the strength of the state’s pension fund to push for racial justice at Amazon. The state’s pension fund holds significant shares in the growing company, and DiNapoli is asking that Amazon conduct an independent review of its impacts on civil rights, equity, diversity and inclusion, and the effects of those issues on its business.