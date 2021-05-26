MSNBC Wails Over States Combating Radical Racial Propaganda in Schools

The arguments against discussing the issues raised by critical race theory have been growing, including criticisms that the framework — which started in the 1970s with legal scholars looking at how systemic racism is revealed in this country’s laws and history — is divisive, that it makes White people feel badly about themselves, or that it’s anti-American and that it engages in revisionist history. Legislation banning the teaching and discussion of critical race theory in schools and workplaces is also growing, drafted primarily by conservative lawmakers in a number of states.