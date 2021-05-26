Cancel
Minnesota adds Johns Hopkins graduate transfer guard Joey Kern

By Ryan James
247Sports
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohns Hopkins graduate transfer Joey Kern will play his final year of college basketball at the University of Minnesota as a walk-on. The 6-foot-1, 170 pound Kern played three years at Johns Hopkins shooting a career percentage of 39.6 percent at the arc and starting 81 of 84 career games. Kern is originally from Norwalk, Iowa where he went to school at Dowling Catholic. Kern didn't get to play his senior year because Johns Hopkins didn't play basketball this winter.

247Sports

247Sports

