Alice Waters on the Meaning of “Slow Food,” and Getting Everyone Involved in Regenerative Farming

Long before Anthony Fauci told the Wall Street Journal that if it were up to him, we would never go back to shaking hands again, American life had become increasingly distant—and not only because we’re all slavering over our Samsungs. We can no longer assume it is kosher to offer a colleague a hug for comfort; yoga instructors must now ask for explicit consent before adjusting a follower’s downward dog, a change that is controversial on both sides of the mat—hailed as progress by some, lamented by others. Everywhere you look, the rules of engagement are being renegotiated and everyone’s personal comfort zone is, well, personal. People have boundaries now, and it’s hard to find fault with that.