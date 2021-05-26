Alice Waters on the Meaning of “Slow Food,” and Getting Everyone Involved in Regenerative Farming
Chef, restaurateur, and activist Alice Waters has influenced almost every facet of contemporary American cuisine. Her farm-to-table restaurant, Berkeley’s Chez Panisse, opened in 1971 with the simple mission of using local and organic produce to serve superlative California cuisine. And her advocacy—from the Edible Schoolyard Project to her School Lunch Initiative—has inspired the likes of Michelle Obama, who campaigned as First Lady for expanded access to healthy food in schools.www.vogue.com