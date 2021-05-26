Cancel
Vermilion County, IL

VCCD sets open house, programs

By Staff Report
Commercial-News
DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Conservation District will be offering an Open House and Educational Programs for children and adults during the month of June.

Cicada Mania Guided Hike

Join up for a once in a 17-year adventure on Saturday, June 19, at 9 a.m.! Participants will hike through the cicada-encrusted woodlands at Forest Glen Preserve with a member of our VCCD education team to learn about the fascinating history of the Brood X Periodical Cicadas. Discussions will include their life cycle and finding out where these noisy insects have been hanging out for the last 16 years of their life. The guided hike will meet at the Forest Glen Preserve's Gannett Center parking lot and last approximately 1.5 hours.

This event is open to all ages, but children under the age of 18 need to be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration is required and is limited to 30 people. The fee is $5/person. Refunds will only be given if the VCCD cancels the event. To register, visit http://bit.ly/cicadamania, or call 217-662-2143, or visit the Lorna J. Konsis Visitor Center at Forest Glen, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, call Susan Biggs Warner at 217-662-2143. Forest Glen Preserve is located at 20301 900 North Rd, Westville, IL 61883.

Kennekuk Environmental Education Center Open House

Come out and visit the Kennekuk Environmental Education Center to learn about Vermilion County's native plants and animals on Saturday, June 19 from noon to 4 p.m. There will be activities, animal displays, and a make-and-take craft for the kids! A cicada scavenger hunt challenge will also be available. Attendees will also have an opportunity to view a photography and art exhibit by Kathryn Wicks.

This event is free and requires no registration, feel free to attend anytime during the open house hours. For more information, call Lara Danzl at 217-442-1691. Kennekuk County Park is located at 22296 Henning Road, Danville, IL 61834.

"Wild About Wildflowers" Children's Program

The Vermilion County Conservation District is offering a “Wild about Wildflowers” education program for children at Forest Glen Preserve on Saturday, June 26 from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. Children who have completed Kindergarten, 1st, or 2nd-grade will discover the wildflowers in our area and how they rely on nature’s pollinators through the story of "Miss Maple's Seeds" by Eliza Wheeler, nature games, and making a craft to take home.

Pre-registration is required with a fee of $5/child. To register, call 217-662-2143, or visit the Lorna J. Konsis Visitor Center at Forest Glen, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, call Jennifer Krainock at 217-662-2143. Forest Glen Preserve is located at 20301 900 North Rd, Westville, IL 61883.

