Motorsports

Racing Report 5-26-21: Alfalla, iRacing’s GOAT, Wins eNASCAR Coca-Cola 300 In Slick Finish

By Jimmy Keltz
wesb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there’s one lesson to be learned watching the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series, it’s to never count out Ray Alfalla. The four-time series champion won last night’s Coca-Cola 300 after a late-race pass on Malik Ray, becoming the ninth different winner in nine races this season. Ray’s first checkered flag...

Motorsportsracer.com

NASCAR to host iRacing expo at Coca-Cola 600

NASCAR has announced plans for its ‘NASCAR Salutes iRacing Experience’ at the Coca-Cola 600. Through a partnership with Coca-Cola, iRacing, ASUS, Logitech, Playseat, and Sim Seats, there will be a number of simulators available for fans to race on. Pro drivers from the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series will also be on hand to give pointers and help fans improve their lap times.
MotorsportsPosted by
NESN

Make Your NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 Picks At NESN Games To Win

When the NASCAR Cup Series field heads to green Sunday evening in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, you can play along, thanks to NESN Games. NESN’s new gaming site, Games.NESN.com, is hosting a predictive game for Sunday’s race, which is one of the premier events on the NASCAR calendar. The lineup will be determined by a qualifying session Sunday morning.
Charlotte, NCsportschatplace.com

DFS NASCAR: FanDuel Coca-Cola 600 Lineup - 5/30/21

Sunday, May 30th, 2020 at 6:00pm (Charlotte Motor Speedway) The NASCAR Cup Series will be heading to Charlotte today as we will see NSACAR’s best square off in the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Let us check out our Fanduel lineup for today!. This is a cash lineup...
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

One of the Coolest Coca-Cola 600 Races on Record

This year will go down as one of the coolest Coca-Cola 600 races on record!. While not the very first track in the Charlotte area, the Charlotte Motor Speedway opened in 1960. Since then, the average high temperature on race day is 84 degrees. The hottest was a recent one where Martin Truex Jr. took the W on May 26th, 2019 – the high temperature that day topped out at 95 degrees! The coldest was on May 30th, 1971 with a nice high of 67 degrees.
Austin, TXwesb.com

Racing Report 5-20-21: James Davison Gets First (Virtual) Win At COTA

James Davison made it look easy in NASCAR’s first glimpse at Circuit of The Americas, grabbing a win — a virtual one, at least — in dominant fashion. Fans and NASCAR Cup Series stars got a first look at COTA last night in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series before NASCAR’s inaugural visit to the Austin, Texas, road course this weekend.
Concord, NCESPN

Kyle Larson dominates early, wins Stage 1 of Coca-Cola 600

CONCORD, N.C. --  Kyle Larson led 90 of the first 100 laps and won the fist stage of the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Trying to win NASCARs longest race for the first time, Larson started from the pole and was considered the race favorite.
Concord, NCESPN

Larson gives Hendrick record-breaking win at Coca-Cola 600

CONCORD, N.C. --  The first thing Rick Hendrick thought about as Kyle Larson crossed the finish line to win the Coca-Cola 600 was April 29, 1984. That's when Hendrick won for the first time as a NASCAR Cup Series owner when Geoff Bodine took the Sovran Bank 500 at Martinsville Speedway.
Charlotte, NCThe State

Coca-Cola 600 tonight at Charlotte: 4 things to know about this year’s race

NASCAR’s longest race is tonight at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Coca-Cola 600 starts at 6 p.m. on FOX. Here’s what to know ahead of the race:. Charlotte Motor Speedway is welcoming fans back at full capacity this weekend with North Carolina lifting gathering restrictions two weeks ago. As of Sunday afternoon, tickets were not sold out for the race, which is expected to see a crowd of around 50,000 people. Prices range from $59 to $225 for a single adult ticket for grandstand or club seating on Ticketmaster. Tickets cost $10 for children 13 and younger.
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

RCR Post Race Report – Coca-Cola 600

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Military Appreciation Team Bring Fast Chevy to Coca-Cola 600. “I am so proud of everyone on the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road team. We had some adversity today, but this RCR team rallied to get over everything and put together something at the end to be proud of. The Coca-Cola 600 is a long, grueling night and a lot of it is just about who can have a clean race. We didn’t have the cleanest of races, but we rebounded well. We earned stage points in every stage tonight, and did a great job of keeping up with adjustments as the track changed. Even when we fell back in the running order we kept our cool, didn’t give up, and were able to drive back into the top-10. Everyone did a great job. If we keep bringing cars like this to the track, we will win races. The most important part of the night was riding with Chief Special Warfare Operator David A. Fegyo on the windshield header and honoring our military with a patriotic Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet.” -Austin Dillon.
Speedway Digest

Daytona International Speedway Fully Opens Tent Camping, UNOH Fanzone, Other Spectator Opportunities for Aug. 27-28 Coke Zero Sugar 400 NASCAR Weekend

Daytona International Speedway, after recently announcing the iconic track would fully open frontstretch seating for the Aug. 27-28 NASCAR weekend, will also lift several more spectator restrictions when guests return to the iconic 2.5-mile venue. In addition, fans will have access to a host of pre-race experiences for the NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale that will set the stage for the 2021 playoffs.
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

Ford Performance NASCAR: Sonoma and Mid-Ohio Advance

A pair of road courses in different parts of the country will host NASCAR events this weekend as the NASCAR XFINITY Series competes at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Saturday and the NASCAR Cup Series runs at Sonoma Raceway one day later. This Week’s Schedule:. Saturday, June 5 –...
Motorsportskickinthetires.net

ARCA West Preview: 2021 General Tire 200 at Sonoma Raceway

It’s been 85 days since the ARCA Menards Series West hit the track at Phoenix. This weekend the Series returns to Sonoma Raceway for the first time since 2019. Sonoma was one of the few events from 2020 that got canceled due to the pandemic. The last race for the...
Daytona Beach, FLnewsdaytonabeach.com

DIS Lifts Spectator Restrictions For Coke Zero Sugar 400 NASCAR Weekend

Daytona Beach, FL - Daytona International Speedway, after recently announcing the iconic track would fully open front stretch seating for the Aug. 27-28 NASCAR weekend, will also lift several more spectator restrictions when guests return to the iconic 2.5-mile venue. In addition, fans will have access to a host of pre-race experiences for the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season finale that will set the stage for the 2021 playoffs.
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

FedEx Racing Express Facts – Sonoma Raceway

Press Kit: Download the 2021 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics. Charlotte Recap: Hamlin started the race in 14th and quickly learned the handling of the FedEx Freight Toyota was going to be challenging...