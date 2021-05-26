Cancel
VIP Tidbits: Arik Gilbert

247Sports

247Sports

Arik Gilbert selects Georgia as transfer destination

Tight end Arik Gilbert will stay in the SEC, but not at either LSU or Florida. The former five-star tight end and LSU transfer selects the Georgia Bulldogs as his new home. The 6-foot-5, 249-pounder originally announced a transfer to Florida Jan. 31. He revealed a change of heart Feb. 28 and made his way back into the portal. He will attend Georgia, according to Rusty Mansell of Dawgs247.
Re: Georgia Bulldogs add former LSU Tigers TE Arik Gilbert

Re: Georgia Bulldogs add former LSU Tigers TE Arik Gilbert. Here's the way I see it. Some coaches are adopting the theory that college is nothing more than a farm system for the NFL. Build a roster just like you'd do in NFL. All about the money. Really what it is imo is exploiting atheletes. Could give a d a m n about the kid or future. Hopefully Dabo's theory pays off and enough kids and parents will see through it. At least that's what I'd tell a potential recruit from HS.
Podcast: Arik Gilbert fills need, adds unique dynamic to Georgia offense

Georgia suffered a huge blow this spring when George Pickens went down with a torn ACL. He may or may not make it back to the playing field in 2021 but the Bulldogs added a player on Tuesday that can, at the very least, help offset that loss. After turning Kirby Smart and company down coming out of high school, Arik Gilbert has taken the Jarvis Jones route to Athens.
“X” marks spot where Arik Gilbert could set tone in Georgia offense

ATHENS — The Georgia football offense will be a whole lot more dangerous with Arik Gilbert on the field. Gilbert, a 6-foot-5, 245-pound pass-catching machine, is transferring out of LSU after catching 35 passes for 368 yards and 2 TDs in eight games as a tight end last season. At...
Media reacts to Georgia landing Arik Gilbert and Derion Kendrick

Georgia made major waves in college football Tuesday when former LSU Tigers pass-catcher Arik Gilbert and former Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick both arrived in Athens via the transfer portal. The addition of two starter-level talents could have a major impact on the 2021 season, with Kirby Smart filling his two greatest roster needs following the injury to junior wideout George Pickens and the departure of Tyson Campbell, Eric Stokes, and DJ Daniel to the NFL.
Arik Gilbert, Former 5-Star TE, Announces Transfer to Georgia from LSU

Tight end Arik Gilbert is going to continue his college career at the University of Georgia. Speaking to Rusty Mansell of 247Sports, Gilbert announced he was transferring to the Bulldogs in order to be closer to home after spending last season at LSU. "I believe it was a smart decision...
WATCH: 2020 season highlights of incoming Georgia transfer Arik Gilbert

After junior wideout George Pickens went down with a torn ACL in spring practice, Georgia had a big hole to fill in its passing attack. On Tuesday, the Dawgs added the top pass catcher available via the transfer portal in former LSU standout Arik Gilbert. The 6-foot-5, 244-pound rising sophomore caught 35 passes for 368 yards (10.5 average) and two touchdowns in eight games as a freshman in 2020 before opting out as LSU was sitting at 3-5 on the season.
BREAKING: UGA lands LSU transfer Arik Gilbert

The Georgia Bulldogs missed on the 2019 Georgia Gatorade High School Player of the Year when five-star pass catcher Arik Gilbert chose LSU. Kirby Smart and staff did not miss the second time around and one of the most sought after transfers for the 2021 season is now headed to Athens.
Georgia landing Arik Gilbert is a massive get

Kirby Smart and his coaching staff continue to do the unthinkable out on the recruiting trail. On Tuesday, the team picked up two massive commitments from the transfer portal. Indeed, fans are jacked up. First, former Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick announced his commitment. Then, former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert...
Updated Weapons Depth Chart Following Arik Gilbert's Commitment

You may know Arik Gilbert as a tight end, but with his athletic profile and Georgia Football's deep roster at tight end, Gilbert will make a position change in Athens. In Todd Monken's offense, expect Gilbert to play wide receiver most often. Here's how that affects Dawgs Daily's projected depth chart at that position.
Georgia lands talented pass catcher Arik Gilbert from transfer portal

Georgia made not just one but two big transfer portal additions on Tuesday, as former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert will be joining the program. Gilbert announced the news in an interview with Rusty Mansell of 247Sports. DawgNation was able to independently confirm the news as well. DawgNation.com. ©2021 Cox...
