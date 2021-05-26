CT correction officer fired over anti-Muslim Facebook post

Shahnewaz Chowdhury, a Bangladeshi engineer and activist, could face up to 10 years in prison for sharing his personal opinion on Facebook. Expressing his belief that a coal-fired power plant in his hometown was environmentally destructive and criticizing incidents that allegedly led to the killing of 12 people during protests at the plant, he called on young people to ‘resist injustice and support development through fearless writing.’ He was arrested on 28 May 2021 and has been detained under the Digital Security Act, a draconian law that is increasingly being used in Bangladesh to silence dissent. The authorities must drop the case against Shahnewaz Chowdhury and immediately and unconditionally release him and all those accused solely for exercising their right to freedom of expression.