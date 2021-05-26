Cancel
Branford Marsalis' 'Ma Rainey' Score Makes 100-Year-Old Blues Sound Relevant Today

By Gwen Thompkins
NPR
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere has been plenty to discuss since the release of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom last year. It tells the story of August Wilson and other Black Americans in the 20th century who fled the south and headed north. The film was adapted from a play by Wilson, directed by George C. Wolfe, with Denzel Washington as producer. It also stars Viola Davis as Ma Rainey — the mother of the blues — and the late Chadwick Boseman. But there's more to the film than its star players, especially once the music in the film takes flight.

www.npr.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
August Wilson
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Branford Marsalis
Person
Ma Rainey
Person
George C. Wolfe
