Louis Bennett Jr. Public Library open with limited restrictions. The Louis Bennett Library reopened to the public Monday with limited restrictions. Patrons are required to wear face masks and follow social distancing guidelines when entering the building. To safely social distance, the library is limiting patrons to six at a time. Patrons need to call ahead — (304)-269-5151 — to schedule an appointment to browse the collection, use the computers, make copies or fax. The library will not be holding events or gatherings inside at this time. Also, the library will not have public restrooms available at this time. Library staff look forward to seeing you.