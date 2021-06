Peter Bergen writes that it's hard to get a grip on what's happened to Michael Flynn, a one-time war hero who shockingly appeared to support a military coup in recent comments to a Dallas rally. "Those who served with Flynn in Afghanistan and Iraq are mystified why he has now embraced a QAnon worldview. But you don't have to be a veteran to know it is a danger for the republic for a senior, retired officer to be undermining democracy in this fashion."