The baseball gods granted the Rockies a brief reprieve Monday, when the series opener against the Padres was postponed to Wednesday due to inclement weather. But the going won’t get any easier for the Rockies, who limp back to LoDo following a sweep in St. Louis that dropped them to an MLB-worst 2-14 on the road. Colorado now has six of its next 10 games against San Diego, starting with the first 2021 showdown between the divisional foes on Tuesday night.