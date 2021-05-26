STOPPING TO DONATE

JJ Melton | The Laurinburg Exchange

Some Scotland County residents like Vivian Bullard give blood because they have had family members in need in the past. While waiting for her turn to make a donation Bullard perused through the handout provided by Red Cross Volunteers.

Judeth Lovin traveled from Aberdeen to donate, she said she believes her donation on Wednesday will make 63 pints that she has given over the years.

Kathy Williamson of Laurinburg gave a thumbs up after being pricked by the needle that drew blood from her arm on Wednesday. Williamson said the first part always makes her nervous.

LAURINBURG — Scotland County residents, as well as others from neighboring counties came out in droves and donated during the American Red Cross blood drive at Laurinburg Presbyterian Church.

Within 15 minutes of the drive starting, there were already three donors prepped for their donations while others waited for their turn to give.

“Blood is always a need,” said Red Cross volunteer Elizabeth Lebron. “It has been really important during this Pandemic. We had so many blood drives that have been canceled during this time and it is great that we are starting to be able to get back to a routine.”

Lebron also said it would be good to have some diversity during the drives.

“While yes it would be good to have more of our African-American residents donate due to sickle cell anemia, it would also be great to have some of our others such as Hispanics and Native Americans to join in,” said Lebron. “The need is out there no matter the race.”

According to Lebron, things often begin to slow down where blood drives are concerned during the holidays as well as summer because so many families are out traveling and there are not enough sponsors available to host the events.

“During those holidays we find we end up with a shortage of sponsors,” said Lebron. “We have so many churches around our area as well as industries, it would be great to see them become more active or even hold drives for their church families and work crews.”

When those who were donating were asked why they do it, most of them described their participation as their duty and doing their part to help.

“I traveled from Aberdeen to be here today,” said Judeth Lovin. “I have been donating blood for around 32 years. I would rather give blood than anything.”

Lovin said she is working to pass this on to her grandchildren and teach them that donating blood is a great way to help others in need.

“I want to teach them that this is a way to help and it doesn’t cost anything to do it,” said Lovin. “It is also always interesting to see where the blood I donate goes. Seeing that I was able to help give the gift of life and knowing it went to someone in need is a blessing in its self for me.”

Kathy Williamson of Laurinburg agreed with Lovin by saying that giving blood is a good deed and an all-around good thing to do — especially while it is in such high demand.

Ora Tarlton, also from Laurinburg said she has been giving blood for the past 55 years.

“My blood type is O-negative,” said Tarlton. “It can be used in many necessary and emergency situations.”

Some of those who were donating said it is not just the need for blood that drives them to participate.

“I have been giving blood since I was 19,” said Vivian Bullard of Laurinburg. “I’ve given 65 units so far. I have had family members who died from cancer and they needed blood so I am doing my duty to help others in similar situations. The last blood I gave went to help someone in Virginia and another of my donations was tracked to Georgia.”

For information on where to give blood or to designate a location to sponsor a drive, visit redcross.org/bloodservices.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]