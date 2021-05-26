UFC's Jon Jones hires veteran boxing promoter Richard Schaefer as adviser
Former UFC champion Jon Jones has enlisted veteran boxing promoter Richard Schaefer as a representative, he announced via social media on Wednesday. Jones, 33, is one of the most dominant fighters in UFC history, although he has not fought since February 2020. A former light heavyweight champion, Jones vacated his UFC title last August in preparation of a move to heavyweight, but he and the promotion have been unable to come to terms on a title fight between Jones and current title holder Francis Ngannou.www.espn.com